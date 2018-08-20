GOLF

Snedeker wins

Brandt Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday for his ninth PGA Tour title, four days after opening with a 59. Snedeker closed with a 5-under 65 for a three-stroke victory, breaking a tie with C.T. Pan on the final hole. Pan hit his tee shot out-of-bounds and made double bogey. Snedeker, playing in the group behind, made a 20-foot birdie. Snedeker finished at 21-under 259 for his first win since 2016 and his second at the tournament, but first at Sedgefield Country Club. Pan shot a 66 to tie for second with Webb Simpson (62).

Bryant takes Open

Bart Bryant made a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Dick's Sporting Goods Open at Endicott, N.Y., for the second time in six years. With playing partner Michael Bradley facing a 7-foot birdie putt that he would make, Bryant, 55, rolled in the left-to-right breaking putt for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory. Bradley, the second-round leader, bogeyed the par-4 15th in a 68. Bryant finished at 16-under 200. Tom Gillis (67) and Marco Dawson (68) tied for third at 13 under, a stroke ahead of Paul Goydos (65), Kenny Perry (67) and Mark Calcavecchia (67). Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71 and tied for 14th at 9 under. Glen Day (Little Rock) had a 3-under 69 and tied for 19th at 8 under. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) withdrew.

Park wins playoff

Sung Hyun Park erased a two-shot deficit over the final four holes and birdied the first hole of a playoff with Lizette Salas to win the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis. Park closed with a 4-under 68 to match Salas at 23-under 265 at Brickyard Crossing. In the playoff, Salas slid a longer birdie putt just left of the hole. Park then rolled her 10-foot birdie putt right into the center of the cup. South Korea's Amy Yang was third, a shot back after a 69.

Im by 4 in Portland

Sungjae Im shot a 4-under 67 on Sunday to win the Web.com Tour's Portland Open at North Plains, Ore., with an 18-under 266, four strokes better than second place John Chin (66). Erik Compton (66) was third at 13 under. Jim Knous (67) and Derek Ernst (71) were tied for fourth at 12 under. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 70 and was tied for eighth place at 10 under.

Norwegian wins

Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win the U.S. Amateur, beating UCLA sophomore Devon Bling 6 and 5 to cap a dominant week at Pebble Beach. Hovland took control of the match by winning four consecutive holes midway through the morning round of the 36-hole final and managed to scramble back after his rare mistakes to give him the Havemeyer Trophy. Hovland trailed after only one hole in six rounds of match play as he was in control throughout. Bling lost the match when he missed a long birdie putt on the 31st hole.

Amateur teams set

Two-time U.S. Women's Amateur champion Kristen Gillman was selected Sunday to represent the United States in the World Amateur Team Championships. Gillman, the 20-year-old Alabama star from Austin, Texas, will be joined on the women's team by Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho of Westminster, Colo., and UCLA's Lilia Vu of Fountain Valley, Calif. U.S. Amateur semifinalist Cole Hammer of Houston was selected to the men's team with Collin Morikawa of La Canada Flintridge, Calif., and Justin Suh of San Jose, Calif. Hammer will be a freshman at Texas, Morikawa a senior at California, and Suh a junior at Southern California. The event is set for Carton House Golf Club near Dublin, Ireland, with the women playing Aug. 29-Sept. 1 and the men Sept. 5-8.

BASEBALL

Darvish goes 1 inning

Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish lasted just one inning in his rehab start with Class A South Bend on Sunday, casting doubt on his availability for the rest of the year. Darvish, who has been sidelined by triceps and elbow injuries, shook his arm as he left the field after striking out Great Lakes' Romer Cuadrado with a 95-mph fastball for the last out of the first, but said he had a good first inning. When he warmed up for the second, he threw six pitches and winced on each one, saying later he "felt something in there." He then walked to the dugout. Darvish, who turned 32 on Thursday, signed a $126 million, six-year contract with Chicago in February. But he has made just eight starts in his first year with the Cubs, going 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA. Darvish said he would ask for an MRI when he got back to Chicago and wasn't sure if would miss the rest of the year.

Santana on 10-day DL

The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Ervin Santana on the 10-day disabled list Sunday and reinstated outfielder Robbie Grossman from the DL. The Twins also recalled right-hander Alan Busenitz from Class AAA Rochester before their 5-4 victory over Detroit. Outfielder Johnny Field was sent down. Santana, 35, who won 16 games last year, is scheduled to see a hand specialist Tuesday about recurring finger discomfort that has sidelined him for much of the season. Santana opened the season on the DL after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger in February. He was reinstated on July 25 and went 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA in 24 2/3 innings over five starts.

FOOTBALL

Sources: Martin OK

The Dallas Cowboys received the good news they expected after a preseason knee injury to Zack Martin, the highest-paid guard in the NFL. Two people with knowledge of the diagnosis said Sunday that Martin has no structural damage in his hyperextended left knee and should be ready for the opener. Martin was injured in the second quarter of the Cowboys' 21-13 exhibition loss to Cincinnati on Saturday night. The people told The Associated Press that an MRI confirmed the Cowboys' belief that the injury wasn't serious. They spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official update on Martin's status. The Cowboys open the season Sept. 9 at Carolina. Martin signed a six-year, $84 million extension with $40 million guaranteed during the offseason. The 27-year-old has made the Pro Bowl all four seasons in Dallas and started all 67 games, including three playoff games.

Chiefs sign Scandrick

The Kansas City Chiefs finally added a veteran free-agent cornerback. Former Cowboys corner Orlando Scandrick signed with the Chiefs early Sunday morning. The contract is for one year and $1.5 million, according to NFL Network. Scandrick, who fills the roster opening created by safety Robert Golden's departure, was released by Washington earlier this week after signing a two-year, $10 million max deal with the organization in March. Scandrick, 31, earned a $1 million signing bonus before his release. Prior to his short stint with Washington, Scandrick spent nine seasons in Dallas, but he hasn't played in a full 16-game season since 2013 because of injury. Scandrick started 11 games for the Cowboys last year before a back injury cut his season short. During his Cowboys career, Scandrick amassed 362 tackles, 11 1/2 sacks and eight interceptions.

TENNIS

Djokovic wins elusive Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio — Novak Djokovic gave his racket to a fan and tossed his sweatbands into the stands. No need for mementos from this victory. The long-awaited Rookwood pottery trophy would be plenty.

Djokovic finally mastered the one tournament that’s eluded him, beating nemesis Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday for his first Western & Southern Open championship.

He got the better of a nostalgic rematch — they hadn’t played in two years because of injuries — and broke through in a tournament that Federer has won seven times, never losing a title match.

“Thank you for letting me win once in Cincinnati,” he told Federer as they stood on court for the trophy presentation.

After reaching the final five times and losing every time — three to Federer — Djokovic jumped and punched the air in celebration of his breakthrough. He’s the first to claim all nine ATP Masters 1000 events since the series started in 1990, something that had become his quest after so many close calls.

Djokovic completed a long comeback from elbow problems

by winning his fourth Wimbledon title last month, then set out to get his hard-court game in order for the U.S. Open. He got better as the rainy week went on in Cincinnati, playing his best at the end.

Federer’s serve had been untouchable all week — held for 46 consecutive games. Djokovic broke that streak to go up 4-3 in the opening set, prompting Federer to mutter angrily. Djokovic served out the set, and then traded breaks with Federer early in the second set.

Federer’s game was off — 28 unforced errors — and Djokovic took full advantage. He broke him again to go up 4-3 and served it out.

In the women’s bracket, topranked Simona Halep let a match point slip away during the second-set tiebreaker, and Kiki Bertens rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory in her first hard-court final.

The Dutch clay-court specialist ended Halep’s streak of nine consecutive victories, including the title at Montreal a week earlier. She’d never beaten a topranked player, but wore down Halep at the end of her two draining weeks.

Sports on 08/20/2018