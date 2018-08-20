Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy Oklahoma offensive lineman thrilled with Arkansas offer by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:42 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) speaks with position coach Dustin Fry as he participates in a drill Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, during practice at the university practice field on campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the practice. - Photo by Andy Shupe

Offensive lineman Brady Latham is one happy camper after receiving a scholarship offer from Arkansas following a talk with offensive line coach Dustin Fry on Monday night.

“Oh, I’m really excited,” Latham said. “It’s always been a dream of mine being so close to home. It’s awesome. I’ve loved it every time I’ve been up there. I’m just elated, over the moon.”

Latham, 6-5, 290 of Jenks, Oklahoma, visited Fayetteville in early March and on July 27 for the Wooo Pig Nic cookout. He’s been talking to Fry and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr.

“I’ve been sending coach Fry some of my film and I called coach Fry tonight and it happened tonight,” Latham said. "I really love Arkansas. I’m really excited about it. I’m super interested in Arkansas.”

Two years ago, Latham looked like a long shot to earn major college offers in football. He weighed 210 pounds, but was determined play football on the next level and saw the hard work pay off. He played at 245 pounds as a junior and has added another 45 pounds since last season.

“I realized football was what I wanted to do and I really needed to focus in on it and change my body and get bigger and stronger and faster,” Latham said. “I played baseball at the time and I stopped playing baseball and just decided I need to make football one of my priorities, so I started eating more and worked out hard.”

Latham also has offers from Utah State, New Mexico, Missouri State and others. His college decision will come after talking to those closest to him.

“I don’t know when (I'll commit), but I’m excited and I’ll definitely be talking to family and friends and coaches,” he said.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Oklahoma offensive lineman thrilled with Arkansas offer
by Richard Davenport
Arkansan, 28, shot in arm during burglary, police say
by Maggie McNeary
Pope: No effort spared to fight abuse, but offers no details
by The Associated Press
Panel won't dismiss complaint over Arkansas judge's execution protest
by The Associated Press
Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT