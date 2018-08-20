Oklahoma offensive lineman thrilled with Arkansas offer

Offensive lineman Brady Latham is one happy camper after receiving a scholarship offer from Arkansas following a talk with offensive line coach Dustin Fry on Monday night.

“Oh, I’m really excited,” Latham said. “It’s always been a dream of mine being so close to home. It’s awesome. I’ve loved it every time I’ve been up there. I’m just elated, over the moon.”

Latham, 6-5, 290 of Jenks, Oklahoma, visited Fayetteville in early March and on July 27 for the Wooo Pig Nic cookout. He’s been talking to Fry and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr.

“I’ve been sending coach Fry some of my film and I called coach Fry tonight and it happened tonight,” Latham said. "I really love Arkansas. I’m really excited about it. I’m super interested in Arkansas.”

Two years ago, Latham looked like a long shot to earn major college offers in football. He weighed 210 pounds, but was determined play football on the next level and saw the hard work pay off. He played at 245 pounds as a junior and has added another 45 pounds since last season.

“I realized football was what I wanted to do and I really needed to focus in on it and change my body and get bigger and stronger and faster,” Latham said. “I played baseball at the time and I stopped playing baseball and just decided I need to make football one of my priorities, so I started eating more and worked out hard.”

Latham also has offers from Utah State, New Mexico, Missouri State and others. His college decision will come after talking to those closest to him.

“I don’t know when (I'll commit), but I’m excited and I’ll definitely be talking to family and friends and coaches,” he said.