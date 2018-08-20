Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper 🔴 LIVE: Chad Morris in LR Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pilot suspended over threat to Oklahoma transgender student by The Associated Press | Today at 11:37 a.m. 0comments

OKLAHOMA CITY — Frontier Airlines says it has suspended a pilot accused of threatening on Facebook to harm a 12-year-old transgender girl for using the girls bathroom at her Oklahoma school.

Frontier spokesman Jonathan Freed said in a statement Monday that the pilot was suspended Aug. 13 pending an investigation into the alleged threats against the student in Achille, a community about 160 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

He says the Denver-based airline doesn't condone discrimination but he declined to release further details, including the pilot's name.

Achille schools closed for two days last week after adults made threatening comments on Facebook about the student's use of a girls bathroom.

Officials say no arrests have been made, but the child's mother sought a protective order after a man confronted the mother in person.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

WATCH LIVE: Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris speaks to Little Rock Touchdown Club
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Pilot suspended over threat to Oklahoma transgender student
by The Associated Press
Police: $10,000 worth of coins stolen from Ron Robinson's Little Rock home days after death
by Jaime Dunaway
Jury begins 3rd day of deliberations in Manafort fraud trial
by The Associated Press
Pope on sex abuse: 'We showed no care for the little ones'
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT