Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police: 1 dead after woman opens fire at Texas warehouse by The Associated Press | Today at 2:41 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Authorities investigate the scene after a deadly shooting at Ben E. Keith distribution center Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Missouri City, Texas. Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin says the shooting happened during the overnight shift, when fewer workers are on duty. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A female employee opened fire at a Houston-area food distribution center early Monday, killing a company manager and wounding another worker, police said.

The shooter, identified by police as Kristine Peralez, 38, was also killed in the attack, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Ben E. Keith facility in Missouri City, about 15 miles southwest of Houston.

Police Chief Mike Berezin said the woman walked outside the warehouse after the shooting and was confronted by a responding officer.

"We actually had an officer that engaged the shooter," he said. "Whether or not the shooter actually was hit by one of our officer's bullets or if it was self-inflicted, we're not totally sure at this point."

Peralez was pronounced dead at a hospital. She had worked for the company for about two years, according to police Capt. Paul Poulton.

The overnight manager who died was identified as Francisco Reyes. The other wounded worker was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Poulton said it was too early to discuss a motive, but he noted that Peralez posted a message on social media indicating that something significant was about to happen. The post provided no specifics.

Berezin said earlier during a brief news conference that the attack happened during the overnight shift, when fewer workers were on duty. Officers were conducting interviews with the 20 to 25 people working in the area at the time, he said.

Several workers had spoken with the shooter before the gunfire began, Berezin said.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Judge orders part of Arkansas AG's personnel record at state agency released
by John Moritz
Baby found alive in car that crashed off Arkansas highway days earlier, sheriff says; wandering toddler prompted search
by Maggie McNeary
16-year-old student robbed at gunpoint in fight over marijuana in North Little Rock, police say
by Jaime Dunaway
Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint
by The Associated Press
Robber in wig brandishes weapon in holdup at Little Rock discount store, police say
by Brandon Riddle
ADVERTISEMENT