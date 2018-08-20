A southwest Arkansas man died of injuries hours after his vehicle left a state highway and hit a tree, police said.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday on Arkansas 53 in the Clark County city of Arkadelphia, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say Juan Leon, 25, of Gurdon crossed the highway’s centerline, at which point his northbound 2000 Chevrolet left the road and struck a tree.

Leon was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, where a doctor pronounced him dead shortly before 7:20 a.m. Saturday. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Police described the weather as clear, and the highway was said to be dry at the time.

At least 300 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.