Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police: Arkansas man dies hours after vehicle leaves highway, hits tree by Brandon Riddle | Today at 1:45 p.m. 0comments

A southwest Arkansas man died of injuries hours after his vehicle left a state highway and hit a tree, police said.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday on Arkansas 53 in the Clark County city of Arkadelphia, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say Juan Leon, 25, of Gurdon crossed the highway’s centerline, at which point his northbound 2000 Chevrolet left the road and struck a tree.

Leon was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, where a doctor pronounced him dead shortly before 7:20 a.m. Saturday. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Police described the weather as clear, and the highway was said to be dry at the time.

At least 300 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Judge orders part of Arkansas AG's personnel record at state agency released
by John Moritz
Baby found alive in car that crashed off Arkansas highway days earlier, sheriff says; wandering toddler prompted search
by Maggie McNeary
16-year-old student robbed at gunpoint in fight over marijuana in North Little Rock, police say
by Jaime Dunaway
Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint
by The Associated Press
Robber in wig brandishes weapon in holdup at Little Rock discount store, police say
by Brandon Riddle
ADVERTISEMENT