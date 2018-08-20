Authorities say a 33-year-old service worker who was struck by a vehicle after he fixed a flat tire alongside Interstate 40 in Conway died days later from his injuries.

Arkansas State Police said Kennith Weldon-Trase Ellis of Leslie was struck by a westbound Nissan about 2 a.m. on Aug. 12 shortly after he repaired the flat tire of a tractor trailer along the interstate near U.S. 64.

According to a preliminary report, the Nissan "traveled from the right lane and entered the westbound entrance ramp" before hitting Ellis and his parked service truck.

Ellis was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died on Wednesday from his injuries, an official with the Pulaski County coroner's office said.

No one else was listed as being hurt in the wreck. The report didn't identify the Nissan driver.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 300 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.