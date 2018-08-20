Sections
Service worker struck by vehicle after changing tire on I-40 dies days later by Gavin Lesnick | Today at 10:29 a.m.

Authorities say a 33-year-old service worker who was struck by a vehicle after he fixed a flat tire alongside Interstate 40 in Conway died days later from his injuries.

Arkansas State Police said Kennith Weldon-Trase Ellis of Leslie was struck by a westbound Nissan about 2 a.m. on Aug. 12 shortly after he repaired the flat tire of a tractor trailer along the interstate near U.S. 64.

According to a preliminary report, the Nissan "traveled from the right lane and entered the westbound entrance ramp" before hitting Ellis and his parked service truck.

Ellis was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died on Wednesday from his injuries, an official with the Pulaski County coroner's office said.

No one else was listed as being hurt in the wreck. The report didn't identify the Nissan driver.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 300 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

Comments

  • ThirdKid
    August 20, 2018 at 11:01 a.m.

    "entered from the right lane and entered the westbound entrance ramp"
    questions:
    1)entered the westbound entrance ramp from the right lane … of what, coming from where?
    2)Were Ellis and the service truck and the tractor trailer all headed west?
    3)was the Nissan headed east in the westbound lane, or was it headed west?
    4)was Ellis and the service truck struck from behind?
    This report leaves many questions and lots of confusion.

