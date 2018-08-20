Robber in wig brandishes weapon in holdup at Little Rock discount store, police say

Police say a wig-wearing robber brandished a weapon in a holdup Sunday night at a Little Rock discount store.

Officers were called shortly after 9:10 p.m. to Family Dollar, 4514 W. 12th St. in reference to a robbery report, the city’s Police Department said.

A 39-year-old woman at the store told investigators that a robber entered the store and asked for cigarettes as well as a Black & Mild cigar. He then brandished a weapon while demanding cash from the register, a 33-year-old witness said.

The robber fled toward 12th Street after getting an unknown amount of money, authorities noted.

The 39-year-old described the robber as a dark-skinned male who stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He wore black gym shorts, a white T-shirt, black do-rag and a platinum blonde wig, police said.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.