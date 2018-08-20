The Midland RockHounds extended a 5-4 lead with three runs in the fourth inning on their way to a 9-4 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Nate Mondou opened the inning with a single. After Jason Goldstein flied out, Brett Vertigan singled to put runners at first and second. Eli White followed with a single to score Mondou to make it 6-4. After Tyler Ramirez flied out, J.P. Sportman singled to left to score Vertigan to make it 7-4. After Matt Walker replaced Ashton Goudeau on the mound for the Travelers, Seth Brown singled through the hole at second base to score White to make it 8-4.

The RockHounds added one more in the seventh when Mondou's sacrifice fly scored Brown.

The Travelers, who trailed 5-2 going into the fourth, scored twice to make it 5-4 on a two-run home run by Logan Taylor.

Arkansas took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning when Chuck Taylor singled in Beau Amaral, and Eric Filia singled in Ryan Scott.

Midland responded with three runs in the bottom of the third on a three-run home run by Brown.

James Naile (1-0) allowed 4 runs on 10 hits in 8 innings to get the victory. Brown led the RockHounds by going 2 for 2 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Goudeau (2-4) took the loss, allowing 8 runs on 10 hits in 3⅔ innings.

