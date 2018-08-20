Sections
Arkansas State Hospital worker accused of leaving with patient pleads not guilty by Brandon Riddle | Today at 9:55 a.m. 2comments
From left, Michelle Messer and Cory Kristopher Chapin

An Arkansas State Hospital worker accused of leaving the facility with a committed patient earlier this year pleaded not guilty to related charges Monday.

Michelle Messer, 42, of Sherwood appeared before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims. She faces one misdemeanor count of aiding an unauthorized departure and one felony count of furnishing prohibited articles.

During Messer’s arraignment, the judge set a hearing for Jan. 7 and a jury trial for Jan. 30.

Messer has been free since posting $10,000 bond April 11, records show.

Authorities say Messer opened a State Hospital door and had patient Cory Chapin, 46, follow her into a hallway and out the rear of the facility March 20. They were found six days later in Nevada and arrested as fugitives.

Court records show Messer, who worked as a psychological examiner at the facility, had been questioned about how unknown pills, a cellphone, three USB power banks and 15 bottles of vaping liquid ended up in Chapin’s patient room.

Chapin was committed in 2015 after being acquitted, by reason of insanity or mental defect, of attempted kidnapping and theft.

