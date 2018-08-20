Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Suspect in slaying held in drug case by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:03 a.m. 0comments

Authorities arrested Cody Wade Wise, 29, of Siloam Springs on Saturday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and furnishing prohibited articles.

Wise was free on a $250,000 bond in connection with a murder charge in the shooting death of Ronald Lee Kultgen Sr., 53, of Garfield.

Kultgen, 53, had been missing for about four months when his body was found Aug. 29, 2015, in a rural area near Clifty in Madison County.

Witnesses said they saw Kultgen get into a car with Wise on April 15, 2015, according to an affidavit from Hunter Petray, a detective with the Benton County sheriff's office.

A witness said one reason Wise was angry at Kultgen was Wise believed Kultgen stole $2,000 from him, according to court documents. Wise was in the Benton County jail on drug charges Sept. 4, 2015, when he was arrested on the murder charge.

Wise was being held Saturday in the Benton County jail with no bail set.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 08/20/2018

Print Headline: Suspect in slaying held in drug case

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Korean kin to meet after decades apart
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Legislators OK $1.8M to assist NLR vets home
by Hunter Field
President knocks report on McGahn
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Afghan leader offers Taliban 3-month conditional cease-fire
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Dogs join ground crew at Clinton National
by Noel Oman
ADVERTISEMENT