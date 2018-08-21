Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Additional misdiagnosis found in impaired pathologist review by The Associated Press | Today at 7:05 p.m. 0comments

FAYETTEVILLE — A hospital spokesperson says an ongoing review has confirmed one additional misdiagnosis by a Veterans Affairs pathologist who officials say was working impaired.

Wanda Shull, spokesperson for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, said Tuesday that internal and external pathologists have now reviewed more than 7,000 of 33,000 total cases which a pathologist oversaw dating back to 2005. Previously, officials had found 7 missed diagnoses in just under 1,000 cases, including a possible death.

Dr. Robert Morris Levy has denied working while impaired.

In a town hall Monday evening, VA officials updated veterans about the status of the investigation. Shull says that pathologists are still prioritizing cases at a high risk for misreads, but officials expect the rate of review to increase for lower priority, less complicated cases.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Authorities: Iowa student killed by Mexican in U.S. illegally
by The Associated Press
Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
by The Associated Press
Additional misdiagnosis found in impaired pathologist review
by The Associated Press
After Cohen's guilty plea, Trump attacks Manafort conviction
by The Associated Press
Manafort found guilty of 8 counts; mistrial on 10
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT