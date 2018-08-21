Cleveland Indians' Greg Allen, right, and Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon, left, watch Allen's two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. The Indians defeated the Red Sox 5-4. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 2, METS 1 (13)

NEW YORK -- Mets left fielder Dominic Smith plowed into shortstop Amed Rosario on a potential inning-ending popup in the 13th and the ball dropped, giving the San Francisco Giants the tiebreaking run Monday night in a 2-1 win over New York.

The Giants had runners at first and third with two outs when Brandon Crawford lifted a lazy pop. Rosario ranged into shallow left field, waved off Smith and was in position for a routine catch.

But the bulky Smith, who more often plays first base, came charging in and barged into Rosario. The ball ticked off Rosario's glove and fell to the ground, and Andrew McCutchen scored on a botched play scored as an error on Smith.

The Giants ended their four-game losing streak. Derek Law (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Tyler Bashlor (0-2) got the loss.

Bashlor gave up a leadoff single to Chase d'Arnaud, who advanced to third after an errant pickoff throw and a wild pitch. After McCutchen walked, Joe Panik fouled out and d'Arnaud was thrown out at the plate on a grounder.

Crawford followed with the high pop that caused all sorts of problems.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing 1 run and 5 hits.

BRAVES 1, PIRATES 0 Bryse Wilson worked five solid innings, becoming the third 20-year-old pitcher to start in his big league debut for visiting Atlanta this season. Wilson (1-0) allowed 3 hits, struck out 5 and walked 3 as Atlanta increased its NL East lead to one game over idle Philadelphia while ending its four-game skid. Dan Winkler pitched the ninth, working around a leadoff single for his second save. Pittsburgh has allowed exactly one run in five consecutivet games, but has lost three of them. The organization hasn't done that since July 13-18, 1888, when they were the Alleghenys, according to Stats. The Braves scored in the first inning when Freddie Freeman hit a two-out double and scored on Nick Markakis' single.

BREWERS 5, REDS 2 Travis Shaw and Christian Yelich hit home runs, Chase Anderson settled in after giving up two solo homers and host Milwaukee rallied for a victory. Shaw's two-run homer off Homer Bailey put the Brewers up 3-2 in the sixth. Jesus Aguilar singled to open the inning and Shaw followed with his 25th homer, lining an 0-2 pitch into the right-field seats.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 5, RED SOX 4 Greg Allen hit a tiebreaking home run right after Boston pitcher Rick Porcello was struck in the midsection by a line drive, and Corey Kluber tied for the major league wins lead as the visiting Cleveland Indians beat the Red Sox. Kluber (16-6) pitched into the seventh inning and matched Washington's Max Scherzer and the Yankees' Luis Severino for the most victories in the majors. Michael Brantley and Melky Cabrera also homered to help the AL Central-leading Indians improve to 14-4 in August. Xander Bogaerts had an early two-run single and an RBI single in the ninth for East-leading Boston. Ian Kinsler flied out with two runners on base, leaving the Red Sox with just their fifth loss in 22 games. In a matchup of the AL's last two Cy Young Award winners, it was 3-3 into the seventh. Porcello (15-6) retired the leadoff batter and retired the next hitter. Yan Gomes followed with a liner that hit Porcello near the stomach -- Porcello retrieved the ball near the mound, threw to second for a forceout and then slid to his knees, grabbing the spot where he was hit. Porcello was checked on the mound, took a practice toss or two, and stayed in the game. Two pitches later, Allen hit a drive into the Indians' bullpen for his second home run of the season.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 3 Kendrys Morales homered twice, Marco Estrada pitched 5 1/3 innings to win his second straight start and host Toronto improved to 8-0 at home against Baltimore. Morales hit a one-out solo homer in the fourth, then added a three-run drive in the fifth -- both off Baltimore right-hander Andrew Cashner (4-11) -- for his 22nd career multihomer game.

WHITE SOX 8, TWINS 5 Matt Davidson homered, Lucas Giolito (9-9) struck out six in six innings and visiting Chicago spoiled Stephen Gonsalves' major league debut. Chicago won for the fourth time in five games in the makeup of snowed-out April contest. Davidson drove in three runs, and Jose Abreu had two hits and two RBI.

RAYS 1, ROYALS 0 Ryan Yarbrough helped extend Tampa Bay's shutout streak to 23 innings, and the host Rays got their only run via video replay. Yarbrough (12-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief of opener Hunter Wood (Rogers Heritage) The rookie left-hander gave up two hits and a walk while striking out six, earning his major league-leading 10th relief victory.

Sports on 08/21/2018