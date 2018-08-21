BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors are waiting to get evidence back from the FBI before they decide whether to seek the death penalty for a Rogers man.

Jose Alonso Torres, 26, is charged with capital murder and three counts of aggravated assault. He also faces the possibility of a longer sentence, if convicted, because prosecutors say the killing occurred in front of children.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Samuel Martin, deputy prosecutor, informed Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green on Monday they were waiting to get evidence back from the FBI.

Torres is accused of shooting and killing Norma Salinas, 24, while she sat in a Chevrolet Tahoe at a mobile home park on April 3 at North Bloomington Road and Fullerton Avenue in Lowell.

She was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Torres and Salinas had been in a relationship for five years, but family members told police Salinas had been trying to end it, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Torres was trying to get in the Tahoe, but the doors were locked. Ivan Salinas, Norma Salinas' brother, told police he stepped in and told Torres to leave his sister alone, according to the affidavit.

Torres pulled out a gun with his right hand and pointed it at him before turning and firing one shot through the Tahoe's passenger window, hitting Norma Salinas, according to court documents.

Areli Soto, Ivan Salinas' girlfriend, told police she was in the driver's seat of the Tahoe and Norma Salinas was sitting in the front passenger seat. Torres' and Norma Salinas' 1-year-old daughter was in the back seat, according to court documents.

Soto told police after Torres fired the gun, Norma Salinas turned to her and said, "He shot me," according to court document.

Torres is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail. The judge scheduled the next hearing for 8 a.m. Sept. 20.

