• Nikki Fried, a Democrat running to become Florida's next agriculture commissioner, said Wells Fargo Bank terminated her campaign account ahead of the state's Aug. 28 primary because of her support for medical marijuana, which was legalized by Florida voters in 2016.

• David Lucas, spokesman for South Carolina's wildlife department, said an 8-foot alligator was killed after it attacked and killed a 45-year-old woman by dragging her into a lagoon at a private resort on Hilton Head Island as she protected her dog, which survived the attack.

• Derek Harkins, 46, was banned from a golf course in Plymouth, Mass., and told to stay away from alcohol after he was charged with biting off another man's finger when his foursome brawled with another foursome because of its slow play.

• Thomas Glowacki, a Connecticut state trooper, pulled over 10 sports cars to ticket their drivers for blocking traffic after police got calls from angry motorists about high-performance, racing-type cars slowing traffic to a crawl on a parkway between New Haven and Hamden.

• Chandra Payne of St. Louis said her son, Armond Latimore, who posted on social media that he was glad to make it to his 17th birthday alive, was fatally shot in the head by an unknown assailant about an hour later as she went to a store to buy him some ice cream.

• Kay Longstaff, 46, a British woman who, around midnight, fell from the back of a cruise ship off the coast of Croatia and spent 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night, told rescuers that she sang while floating to stay awake.

• Jon Weinstein, a spokesman for New York City's transit system, said two goats believed to have escaped from a slaughterhouse trotted along Brooklyn's N train line, munched on grass and wandered close to an electrified third rail before being corralled onto a closed track and recaptured.

• Kensley Gachette, an Atlanta police officer, said a raid on a gas station with a history of drug deals and violence turned up not just outdated food, but also illegal alcohol sales, improper lottery payments and illicit drugs stashed in a cappuccino machine.

• Mark Herman, a constable in Harris County, Texas, said two men were arrested after a woman refused to let go of a purse containing $75,000 when she was attacked outside a gas station, holding on to most of the cash despite being backed over by their getaway car.

