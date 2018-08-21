Sections
Jury convicts man of capital murder in girlfriend's strangulation death at central Arkansas motel by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:55 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Scotty Ray Gardner

CONWAY — A jury took about 15 minutes to convict Scotty Gardner of capital murder Tuesday in the strangulation of his girlfriend at a Conway motel.

The state has said it will seek the death penalty for Gardner, 57, for the March 6, 2016, slaying of Susan Heather Stubbs, 41.

The sentencing phase of the trial will begin Wednesday. Gardner could face life in prison without parole or death.

Stubbs was found facedown in a room at the Days Inn on Oak Street in Conway shortly before 6:30 p.m. March 6.

Gardner, who was on parole at the time after being in prison for more than 20 years for attempting to kill his former wife, was initially held on a charge of second-degree murder in Stubbs' slaying, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The charge was later upgraded.

After killing Stubbs, Gardner took her money and phone and drove a truck to Hot Springs so he could gamble, according to a police affidavit accompanying the murder charge and a search warrant affidavit.

