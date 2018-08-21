Shiny hardwood floors and two plant-filled window boxes on Tuesday marked an east Little Rock home's completed renovation, which was funded by a national nonprofit expanding its efforts to create affordable housing.

Depaul USA, the organization that operates Little Rock's Jericho Way Resource Center, funded work to transform the vacant, unkept single-family home at 6601 Heather Lane into a clean, safe place to live for someone struggling to make ends meet.

"We had found this house that was vacant and neglected and really needed some tender loving care," Kay Gerhardt, board chair for Depaul USA, said at as city officials gathered at the home. "We knew then that we would turn this house around and make it into a place that would be a boon to the neighborhood, that would be a blessing to the city and especially a blessing for some individual or individuals."

The restoration process kicked off on June 6, after Depaul USA purchased the home.

The Heather Lane home is the first in a Depaul USA campaign to restore 13 houses for the homeless and working poor in each of the 151 countries around the world.