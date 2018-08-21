Simmons Bank Chairman and CEO George Makris gave the Little Rock Touchdown Club crowd a brief summary of Chad Morris before the Arkansas Razorbacks coach's speech Monday at the Embassy Suites.

"It's not everyday that you get to listen to an undefeated coach," Makris said.

Morris hasn't coached a game at the University of Arkansas, but the buzz surrounding the first-year coach was evident as a record Touchdown Club crowd of more than 700 people heard him speak.

"The excitement level in this room matches what's being felt on the Hill right now," Morris said.

Little Rock Touchdown Club founder and emcee David Bazzel alerted Morris on Saturday about the record crowd.

"This is very special to be here," Morris said. "What a great crowd. David texted me and said we just broke the all-time attendance record. [Bazzel said], 'No pressure. Don't let me down.'

"I'm not going to let you down."

Morris mentioned the start of the high school football season Monday, with two games being played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"This is the greatest time of the year," said Morris, who was a longtime high school football coach in Texas before beginning his college football coaching career at Tulsa in 2010. "We've got a high school season starting tonight. They get their chance to live out their legacy. They get to impact the community. We are at a time in our country that we need strong people leading our young people.

"I'm a high school football coach. I take great, great pride in saying that. I know people will say, 'No, you're the head football coach at the University of Arkansas.' I understand and I know that. But I'm a high school football coach."

Morris referenced the fanbase in Arkansas and how much they want to see the Razorbacks succeed this season.

"This state is so deserving," Morris said. "I've been to Southland in West Memphis. I've been to the horse races in Hot Springs. I've shaken hands all over this state and there's one common theme. They're hungry. They're hungry just like those boys that came off the field. They're in class right now, or they better be right now.

"They understand that no matter who the head football coach is, 4-8 is not acceptable. They get that. Nobody is picking this team to do much. Good. Great. They don't know how hungry you are. The hungry hog hunts best, let me just tell you that."

Other highlights from Monday's Touchdown Club luncheon:

• Morris on his players' lives and attitudes away from the football field: "If you don't know who you are in 25 words or less, society will tell you who you are."

• Bazzel on Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis, a Broyles Award winner in 2011 at LSU, and his expectations for the assistant coach: "Previous award winners can win it again. Just saying."

• Morris on a post-fall camp treat for him last weekend: "I had the Reese's Outrageous Blizzard last night. I've been eating healthy for the last 20 days in camp. But I told my wife last night I wanted a Blizzard."

