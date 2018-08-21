Beaver Lake

Crappie fishing has improved on the south end of the lake.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie are biting Bobby Garland soft-plastic crappie lures 15 feet deep around brush.

Catfish are biting well. Jug lines are the best way to fish. Bait up with sunfish or hot dog chunks. A small sunfish is the best bait to catch a big flathead catfish.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker said black bass are biting at night on dark-colored spinner baits. Plastic worms in dark colors may also work. Try small plastic worms on a drop-shot rig for daytime bass fishing. Casting a top-water lure at first light is worth a try.

Crappie can still be caught by trolling crank baits.

Beaver tailwater

Tom Steinke at Beaver Dam Store said power generation is back to normal. Trout fishing is good. Brown trout have been caught recently.

Use nightcrawlers for brown trout. Rainbow trout are biting well on Power Bait.

Small orange and gold spoons are working. The top flies are midges fished under a strike indicator. Woolly buggers are also working.

Striped bass are biting on the lake side of the dam 25 to 30 feet deep on shad or brood minnows.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at the lake office said black bass are biting well on Rat-L-Traps and spinner baits. Crappie are biting minnows or jigs.

Catfish can be caught from the public dock on a variety of baits.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said black bass are biting fair on plastic worms. Try top-water lures at sunset.

Channel catfish are biting stink bait in shallow water. Use worms for bluegill.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill are biting crickets or worms 10 to 15 feet deep. Try black bass fishing with deep-diving crank baits, jig and pigs or plastic worms.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting best at night on dark-colored plastic worms or spinner baits. Big worms and spinner baits are advised.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using small soft-plastic grubs or tube baits for black bass.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends using deep-diving crank baits at Lake Eucha to catch black bass during the day. Use big plastic worms at night.

Table Rock Lake

Missouri Department of Conservation reports catfish are biting well on cut bait. Black bass fishing is good along points with plastic worms on a drop-shot rig 20 feet deep.

Try spoons for walleye 20 feet deep.

