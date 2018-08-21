Audubon trip visits prairie

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at 9 a.m. Saturday at Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary in Fayetteville.

The site is a 44-acre wetland restoration project next to the West Side Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. After the trip, all are invited to a celebration of the life of the late Kim Smith, conservationist and educator. The celebration is at 2 p.m. at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Church hosts trap shoot

Bella Vista Assembly of God church will host the third annual NWA Christian Fellowship Trap Shoot on Sept. 29. The shoot is at the Bella Vista trap and skeet range, 16301 Rocky Dell Hollow Road in Gravette.

Cost is $35 per person and includes shotgun shells. There are adult and youth divisions.

For more information contact Hoss Diego, 479-250-9949 or bvagtrapshoot@yahoo.com.

Eco-bike ride set

An eco-oriented mountain bike ride is set for 8 a.m. Saturday along the Back 40 trail system in Bella Vista.

Meet at the Bella Vista Community Church trailhead, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Riders can go either 4.5 miles or 10 miles. The ride is suitable for off-road cyclists of an intermediate skill level. Water and a helmet are required.

Sim Barrow, environmental education specialist, will lead the group and point out sights of environmental interest. A free shuttle will return riders to the start point at the end of either ride.

The city of Bella Vista hosts the ride.

Fox, Keef win tournament

Travis Fox and Kevin Keef won the Cast Master bass tournament held the night of Aug. 11 at Beaver Lake. They weighed five bass totaling 21.46 pounds. Their catch was anchored by the tournament's big bass at 6.04 pounds.

Dan Hudson and Allen Embrey were second with five bass at 16.59 pounds. Teddy Holt and Mike Jones placed third with five bass at 16.2 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass unless noted, were: fourth, James Whittle and John Ogle, 12.38; fifth, Levi Clay, Darren Clay, 12.25; sixth, Allen Westfall, Jeff Swaffer, 11.67; seventh, Tim Clark, Gordon Harriman (four bass), 11.36; eighth, Lynn McCutcheon, Richard Brothers, 11.25; ninth, Mason Paris, Eli Chamberlin, 10.98; 10th, Brian Simco, Chris Simco, 9.87.

Women learn outdoor skills

Bull Shoals-White River State Park will host an outdoors weekend for women Oct. 5-7 at the park, near the town of Bull Shoals.

Cost is $135 and includes all gear and meals. Women may choose from several classes including bird watching, introduction to fly fishing, basic camping and backpacking skills, beginning kayaking and Dutch oven cooking. There is plenty of time for participants to explore the park and do their own activities.

To register or for more information, call the park at 870-445-3629 or contact park interpreter Julie Lovett, julie.lovett@arkansas.gov.

Groups partner for cruises

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host two-hour cruises this fall on the park's pontoon boat to see loons and other waterfowl at Beaver Lake.

Trips are set for Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11. They depart from Rocky Branch Marina at 10 a.m. Experienced birders with Audubon will be on board to help identify birds.

Cost is $10. Register by calling the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Sports on 08/21/2018