Authorities on Monday identified the man whose body was found Sunday in a submerged vehicle in White Oak Bayou.

Goodmanson N. Nguyen, 26, of Maumelle was traveling on Crystal Hill Road when officers believe his vehicle struck a curb, a road sign and then an angled concrete barrier, according to an accident report from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Officers said they believe the 2005 Acura RSX became airborne and struck several treetops before landing upside-down in the bayou, according to the report. Nguyen reportedly suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

A man walking along the bridge Sunday saw the vehicle submerged in the water and called police, the report said. The man told officers he had walked across the bridge about 7 p.m. Saturday and saw no debris or indications of an accident.

Department spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said the investigation into the accident is ongoing but that nothing so far has led officers to believe the accident to be suspicious.

Elsewhere, authorities say a 33-year-old service worker who was struck by a vehicle after he fixed a flat tire alongside Interstate 40 in Conway died days later from his injuries.

Arkansas State Police said Kennith Weldon-Trase Ellis of Leslie was struck by a westbound Nissan about 2 a.m. Aug. 12 shortly after he repaired the flat tire of a tractor-trailer along the interstate near U.S. 64.

According to a preliminary report, the Nissan "traveled from the right lane and entered the westbound entrance ramp" before hitting Ellis and his service truck, which was said to be parked on the shoulder of the ramp.

Ellis was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died on Wednesday from his injuries, an official with the Pulaski County coroner's office said.

No one else was listed as being hurt in the wreck. The report didn't identify the Nissan driver.

A southwest Arkansas man died of injuries hours after his vehicle left a state highway and hit a tree, police said.

The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. Friday on Arkansas 53 in the Clark County city of Arkadelphia, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say Juan Leon, 25, of Gurdon crossed the highway's centerline, at which point his northbound 2000 Chevrolet left the road and struck a tree.

Leon was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 7:20 a.m. Saturday. No one else was listed as being hurt.

An 18-year-old woman died Saturday when the vehicle she was riding in collided with a tractor-trailer in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on U.S. 63 near Booth Creek Road in the Sharp County town of Williford, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

The report states that 21-year-old Devin Browning of Corning was driving a 1999 Ford south on the highway when he crossed the centerline and hit the 2012 International truck head-on.

Perdenia Hill of Paragould suffered fatal injuries in the collision, troopers wrote.

Browning and another passenger, a female minor whose name and age have not been released, were hurt.

A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision late Saturday in Northwest Arkansas, police said.

The wreck happened shortly before 11 p.m. in Fort Smith at Moody Road and Painter Lane, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say Fort Smith resident Paul D. Allen was traveling west on Moody Road on a 2006 Harley-Davidson when an eastbound 1999 Ford F-150 crossed into oncoming traffic and hit his motorcycle.

Allen suffered fatal injuries, authorities said. No one else was reported hurt, and the pickup's driver was not named.

Metro on 08/21/2018