Police: 41-year-old passenger killed, 2 drivers injured in Arkansas crash

The Sentinel-Record/Grace Brown COLLISION SCENE: A volunteer with Piney Fire Department walks across the scene of a fatal collision between a Nissan Versa and a Chevrolet Silverado that occurred in the 600 block of Brady Mountain Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

One man was killed and two others were injured in a crash Sunday in Garland County, authorities said.

A 2009 Chevrolet was traveling north on Brady Mountain Road when a southbound 2011 Nissan crossed the centerline while going around a curve, Arkansas State Police said in a report. It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The Nissan collided with the Chevrolet, and both vehicles came to a stop in the northbound lane, the report shows.

A passenger in the Nissan, Adam Lee Davis, 41, of Hot Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Garland County deputy coroner, police said.

The Chevrolet driver, 61-year-old Daniel E. Lawniczak of Royal, and the Nissan driver, 26-year-old Zachary Kyle Mawk of Mount Ida, were listed as injured in the report. Mawk was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he remained in serious condition Tuesday, a spokeswoman said. Lawniczak was taken to CHI St. Vincent, according to the report. He was not listed as a patient on Tuesday afternoon, an employee said.

Weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

There have been at least 301 deaths on state roads in 2018, according to preliminary estimates by state police.