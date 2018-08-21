Police: Man flashes badge, claims to be Arkansas officer after being denied beer purchase on Sunday

A Hot Springs man is accused of flashing a badge and claiming to be an officer with "the state of Garland County" in an attempt to purchase alcohol from a gas station on Sunday, authorities said.

When the gas station attendant refused to complete his purchase,33-year-old Andre Correlle Dunson ran with the alcohol, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dunson was arrested in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday and charged with misdemeanor theft of property and misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation.

According to the affidavit, a Hot Springs police officer responded to the Valero gas station, 1306 Albert Pike Road, at around 9 a.m. Sunday in reference to a theft. The employee stated that a man entered the gas station about 8:50 a.m. and said he was a law enforcement officer.

The suspect, later identified as Dunson, told the employee he was going to buy beer, but she advised him that she could not sell alcohol on a Sunday under state law, the affidavit said. Police said Dunson then lifted his shirt to expose a badge and stated, "I'm with the state of Garland County and you will be reimbursed."

The employee said she still refused to sell the alcohol and the man then ran off with a 12-pack and a 30-pack of beer.

Dunson had a "security enforcement officer" badge when he was arrested, the affidavit said.