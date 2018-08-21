Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) completed 7 of 15 passes for 49 yards and rushed 4 times for 26 yards in the Ravens’ 20-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass in the first half, Lamar Jackson added another in the second half and the Baltimore Ravens ruined Andrew Luck's Indianapolis homecoming by topping the Colts 20-19 on Monday night.

Flacco impressed, going 7 of 9 for 72 yards before departing.

Jackson then showed flashes of what helped him win the 2016 Heisman Trophy. He was 7 of 15 for 49 yards and carried 4 times for 26 yards before giving way to another Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III, in the fourth quarter.

But Colts fans wanted to see what Luck would do for an encore following a solid start in their preseason opener at Seattle.

This time, Luck had a tough night. He threw an interception before logging his first completion, took a hard hit from Terrell Suggs on the first of two sacks and only led Indy on one scoring drive -- setting up 45-year-old Adam Vinateiri for a 57-yard field goal.

Luck was 6 of 13 for 50 yards with a quarterback rating of 24.5.

The Colts (1-1) blew one red-zone scoring chance on Luck's interception and another when they turned the ball over on downs at the Ravens 3 in the third quarter. They got their first touchdown when Jordan Wilkins' fumble bounced right into the hands of Chester Rogers in the end zone.

After Tarell Basham's fumble recovery at the Ravens 9 led to Phillip Walker's TD pass to Zach Pascal with 2:24 left, giving the Colts a chance to come back, Walker was stopped short on the 2-poiont conversion run.

Baltimore recovered the onside kick to seal it.

Flacco gave the Ravens a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter when he hooked up with John Brown for a 7-yard score.

After Indy made it 10-7 on Rogers' improbable score, Jackson led a masterful hurry-up drive at the end of the first half, which ended with Justin Tucker's 38-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.

The Ravens' backup quarterback took advantage again after Colts rookie Nyheim Hines lost a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half.

Five plays later, Jackson hooked up with Chris Moore on a 7-yard TD pass to make it 17-10 -- a lead the Ravens never relinquished.

Baltimore's Kaare Vedvik made a 48-yard field goal and Indy's Michael Badgley also made a 43-yarder in the fourth quarter.

