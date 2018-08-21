Stabbed by son,

man tells officers

A North Little Rock man is accused of attacking his father with a pocketknife Friday and then taking his phone to ensure no one called police.

North Little Rock officers responded Friday to a disturbance call in the 4000 block of Arkansas 161, where Larry Ford said his son, Perry Ford, 29, stabbed him with a pocketknife during a fight, according to a police report.

Officers said they saw several cuts on the man's hands. Police located Perry Ford about one hour later.

When Perry Ford would not comply, officers used a Taser to subdue him, according to the police report.

Officers reported finding 63 grams of marijuana and Xanax bars on Ford when he was arrested.

Officers charged Ford with felony second-degree domestic battery, refusal to submit, interference with emergency communications, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute, the report said.

Ford was transferred to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained as of Monday evening in lieu of $7,500 bond.

Police find drugs

on forgery suspect

A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday with an "eight ball of meth" in his mouth and a bag of marijuana in his hand after police identified him as a suspect in a fraud case, according to a police report.

Sherwood police officers said they found Steven Wayne Dove, 50, with two forged checks at Centennial Bank in Sherwood and, on further investigation, found six more forged checks in his vehicle along with a bag of a crystal substance in the car's center console.

Dove had a clear bag of marijuana in his hand when officers arrested him. He later told police the bag had been in his shoe before officers arrived, according to the report.

Officers charged him with eight counts of felony first-degree forgery, unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate a crime, possession of a schedule I drug, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

While transporting Dove to the Pulaski County jail, Dove told officers he had an "eight ball" of methamphetamine in his mouth when he was arrested and that he swallowed it, the report said.

Dove was no longer listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Monday evening.

Burglary suspect

found in LR garage

Officers responding to a house burglary found a suspect hiding in the home's garage, according to a police report.

Little Rock police officers responded to the 1700 block of Montclair Street on Monday and found Derrill Lashun Bynum, 35, in the residence's garage, the report said.

Officers said Bynum had broken in through the front door of the residence and had some of the victim's property in his pocket at the time of the arrest.

Bynum was charged with residential burglary and theft of property and transferred to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Monday with no bail set.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 08/21/2018