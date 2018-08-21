FOOTBALL

Former Hog Underwood, 82, dies

Ron Underwood, a three-year football letterman at the Uni- versity of Arkansas from 1954-56 who later officiated games in the Southwest and Big 12 conferences, died Friday in Little Rock. He was 82.

Underwood played running back for Arkansas teams which combined for a 19-11-2 record, including 3-0 against Texas. He wasasophomoreontheRazorbacks’1954SWCchampionship team. He shared the Crip Hall Award — presented to the senior who has the most outstanding homecoming game — with linemanBillyRaySmithwhenArkansasbeatRice27-12in1956.

Underwood, who played for Coach Wilson Matthews at Little Rock Central High School, was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Fame in 2002. After retiring from officiating in 2000, he briefly scouted officials of the NFL.

SOCCER

Arkansas’ Hoke earns SEC honor

University of Arkansas senior defender Carly Hoke was named the SEC Defender of the Week on Monday for her performance in Arkansas’ season-opening victory over Duquesne and tie against No. 9 West Virginia. It’s the first conference weekly honor in Hoke’s career.

Hoke and the Arkansas defense were up to the task in defeating theDukes,1-0,notallowingashotandonlyallowingtwocorner kicks. Hoke, who is back to full health after a season-ending kneeinjuryayearago,playedall90minutesagainstDuquesne and followed it up with a full 110 minutes in a draw with the Mountaineers.

John Brown women top Columbia College

Jastin Redman scored in the 47th minute to help John Brown University’s women’s team defeat Columbia College 1-0 on Monday in Columbia, Mo.

John Brown (2-0-0) outshot Columbia College 8-6. JBU’s Cait- lynLoganmadetwosaveswhileplayingtheentiregameingoal.

VOLLYEBALL

UCA picked second in Southland

The University of Central Arkansas was picked to finish second Monday in the Southland Conference’s preseason poll.

The Sugar Bears, who won the Southland Conference tour- namenttitleayearagoandqualifiedfortheNCAATournament, received 11 first-place votes and 270 points. Stephen F. Austin was picked first with 14 first-place votes and 276 points. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was third with 208 points.

The Sugar Bears will play at Davidson at 6 p.m. Friday, William and Mary at 9 a.m. Saturday and Marist at 3 p.m. on Saturday in North Carolina.

