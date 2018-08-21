Sections
Style: Chopped salads by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:55 a.m. 0comments

Long before we stood in line to watch our salad bits tossed by assembly-line hands and stuffed into biodegradable bowls, we ordered chopped salads in restaurants.

Chefs in those kitchens took care to balance crunch with creamy, tangy and savory. The reds of radishes and tomatoes, the burnish of crisped bacon and bright greens of beans and hearty lettuces showed through milky dressings that coated each piece. Precise knife-work guaranteed a democratically diverse representation of vegetables in every forkful, bestowing an ironically elevated status on the whole genre.

For recipes to enjoy this iconic salad at home, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.

