Members of the Maryland football team will wear a helmet sticker with No. 79 to honor former teammate Jordan McNair, who collapsed during a practice session in May and subsequently died.

In an announcement Monday morning, the school said no player will wear his number for the next three years -- the time during which he would have been eligible to play.

In addition, a moment of silence will be held during the Texas and Temple games on Sept. 1 and Sept. 15, respectively, and his locker will be encased in glass.

Speaking in Cole Field House on the university campus with his teammates lined up behind him, Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie said, "Every play we make, every snap we take, will be in Jordan's honor."

"Jordan was fearless," McKennie added. "He was a dreamer. He would do anything for his teammates."

McKennie said one student athlete each year will receive a scholarship "in Jordan's honor."

Offensive lineman Johnny Jordan said, "He was a gentle giant, and we as a team will continue to carry on his legacy for this season and far beyond."

McNair was running laps on the practice field May 29 when he was overcome by heat and exhaustion. After being treated at the team facility, he was taken to a hospital and died of heatstroke June 13.

The school has apologized to the family and acknowledged that mistakes were made in his treatment during the May 29 workout.

Coach DJ Durkin was placed on administrative leave Aug. 11. The school has parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Rick Court, and two members of the football staff remain on administrative leave.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is serving as interim coach.

Name change

The Cactus Bowl is now the Cheez-It Bowl.

The multiyear title sponsorship deal was announced Monday.

The Cheez-It Bowl will be played Dec. 26 at Chase Field, home of baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix.

The Cactus Bowl temporarily moved to Chase Field in 2016 during renovations at Arizona State's Sun Devil Stadium, site of the game from 2006-15. It is expected to remain at Chase Field through at least 2019.

The bowl game between Pac-12 and Big 12 teams has been played in Arizona since 1989 with a variety of title sponsors, including Motel 6, Buffalo Wild Wings and Insight.com.

Kansas State beat UCLA 35-17 in the 2017 game.

No Fan Day

West Virginia has postponed its Fan Day following an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease among several members of the school's football program.

The school said Saturday that five cases of the highly contagious viral infection were identified within the program.

The virus is common among children but can spread to adults, the school said in a release. It said the virus usually goes away on its own in less than a week.

The school said its medical staff is taking "proper steps" to control the virus and that because it is so contagious, it's in the public's best interest to postpone the Fan Day event that was scheduled for Sunday.

The release said the event will be rescheduled if a later date becomes available.

