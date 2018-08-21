Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich called his team's 28-22 victory over Watson Chapel sloppy Monday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

But the Scrappers were able to overcome a 15-14 halftime deficit thanks to two Ty Bassiliere third-quarter touchdown receptions and a key defensive turnover late in the fourth quarter.

"We knew coming into the game that if we had a chance to be in the game in the second half, we could make it happen," Volarvich said. "But I'm not really happy with the way we played. There was probably 10 turnovers by both teams."

Watson Chapel had six turnovers (four fumbles, two interceptions) and Nashville four (three interceptions, one fumble).

"Whenever you play your first game of the year, you expect some [turnovers]," Watson Chapel Coach Jared Dutton said. "But not like that. We definitely have to go fix some things. Too many turnovers and too many chances to go win the game.

"We've got to go back and go to work."

Meanwhile, Bassiliere, a junior, hauled in scoring passes of 27 and 94 yards from senior quarterback Jake Moorer to give Nashville a 28-15 lead with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter.

"It's huge, anytime you can get an explosive play" Volarvich said of Bassiliere's 94-yard touchdown. "Jake made a great throw and Ty, obviously, with the catch and score."

Watson Chapel cut the lead to 28-22 with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter on senior Devin Curry's 31-yard touchdown pass to classmate Javeon Jackson.

The Wildcats had an opportunity to take the lead with just over three minutes remaining, but senior Dejuan Harris fumbled at the Nashville 17. Junior Devonte Witherspoon forced the fumble and sophomore Austin Hanson recovered.

From there, the Scrappers were able to get three first downs to seal the victory.

Nashville (1-0), which outgained Watson Chapel (0-1) 392-357, had 234 yards in the second half.

Moorer completed 16 of 28 passes for 248 yards with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Bassiliere caught 4 passes for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Curry went 13-of-22 passing for 181 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, but was sacked 7 times. He also rushed for 129 yards on 21 carries.

Nashville took a 7-0 lead with 9:15 left in the first quarter on Moorer's 9-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Levester Gillard.

The Wildcats pulled within 7-2 at the 7:12 mark of the first quarter with a safety when Keandre Kendal tackled Scrappers running back Carmillias Morrison in the end zone.

Nashville drove 81 yards in 10 plays and senior wide receiver Kalob Carpenter caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Moorer to make it 14-2 with 2:04 left in the first quarter.

Watson Chapel cut the lead to 14-8 with 1:27 remaining in the quarter as sophomore Damarione Woodson hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass from Curry.

Wildcats junior safety Kevin Compton intercepted Moorer with 8:21 left in the second quarter and returned it 19 yards to the Nashville 4. Then, with 7:14 left in the quarter, the Wildcats then took a 15-14 lead on junior Tekhi Urguhart's 4-yard scoring reception from Curry.

Sports on 08/21/2018