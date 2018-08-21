The Little Rock Police Department released video footage Tuesday of a helicopter crash that happened last week while authorities were testing the aircraft's battery.

The video posted on the agency's Facebook page shows the copter taking off from a small platform and wobbling in the air for about 10 seconds before tipping onto its side. The rotors then hit the ground and detached, causing the helicopter to spin.

A man in the bottom lefthand corner of the video can be seen taking cover behind a door while trying to signal to the pilot to land the helicopter and kill the engine.

Authorities previously said the crash occurred when a straight-line wind tipped the helicopter over just before 11 a.m. Thursday near 11400 Ironton Cutoff Road. Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the aircraft was damaged beyond repair.

The pilot, retired officer William "Bill" Denio, had a severe head injury but was said to be in stable condition at a Little Rock hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.