Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: Little Rock police release video footage of helicopter crash that injured ex-officer by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 4:58 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department helicopter crashed during a "test run" Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department released video footage Tuesday of a helicopter crash that happened last week while authorities were testing the aircraft's battery.

The video posted on the agency's Facebook page shows the copter taking off from a small platform and wobbling in the air for about 10 seconds before tipping onto its side. The rotors then hit the ground and detached, causing the helicopter to spin.

A man in the bottom lefthand corner of the video can be seen taking cover behind a door while trying to signal to the pilot to land the helicopter and kill the engine.

Authorities previously said the crash occurred when a straight-line wind tipped the helicopter over just before 11 a.m. Thursday near 11400 Ironton Cutoff Road. Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the aircraft was damaged beyond repair.

The pilot, retired officer William "Bill" Denio, had a severe head injury but was said to be in stable condition at a Little Rock hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Authorities: Iowa student killed by Mexican in U.S. illegally
by The Associated Press
Q&A with sophomore linebacker Hayden Henry
by Richard Davenport
Officer hit by vehicle at west Little Rock shopping center, police say
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Cohen pleads guilty, says hush money paid to influence election
by The Associated Press
Manafort found guilty of 8 counts; mistrial on 10
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT