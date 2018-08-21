FOOTBALL

Redskins sign Peterson

The Washington Redskins have signed four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson. The team announced the deal Monday after meet ing with Peterson. Jamaal Charles and Orleans Darkwa also visited the Redskins the past

two days after several injuries at the position, with the team opting to sign Peterson and De’Veon Smith. Peterson, 33, joins his fourth team as he enters what would be his 12th NFL season. The 2012 MVP is 12th all-time in rushing with 12,276 yards and needs 37 to pass Jim Brown. The former Minnesota Vikings star split last season between Arizona and New Orleans, playing six games for the Cardinals and four for the Saints and finishing with 529 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Peterson is not guaranteed the starting job with Washington and will likely share responsibilities with Rob Kelley and third-down back Chris Thompson.

Ex-UA assistant arrested

Louisville has placed tight ends coach Chris Klenakis on administrative leave following his arrest on driving under the influence and other charges. Shelby County (Ky.) sheriff ’s deputies responded to calls early Sunday about a driver swerving on Interstate 64 in Shelbyville. An arrest report says Klenakis’ SUV nearly hit a barrier wall multiple times, including in a construction zone with active workers. The report said deputies pulled the fifthyear assistant from his SUV and attempted to conduct a sobriety test when Klenakis walked onto the road and was nearly hit by a truck. His blood-alcohol level measured 0.165, more than twice the legal level. The 54-year-old Klenakis also was charged with reckless driving, wanton endangerment and possession of open containers. A working phone number for him could not be located. Louisville Coach Bobby Petrino said in a statement Monday that the program has high standards for coaches and that, “We must adhere to those standards on a daily basis.” Klenakis was Petrino’s offensive line coach at the University of Arkansas from 2010-2012.

Accuser changes statement

The district attorney in Baton Rouge said a woman who had said LSU receiver Drake Davis physically and psychologically abused her has changed her statement. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore also stresses that it’s common for someone involved in a domestic violence case to change their statements following an arrest and that the case against Davis is proceeding. Moore said the women’s changed statement has “no effect on the facts in the case.” Evidence collected by police includes photos of bruises and a threatening text message. The 6-foot-4 Davis is suspended from the football team indefinitely. He was arrested Friday night and is now free on $5,000 bond. Davis is a junior. Last season, he played in 13 games and caught 3 passes, 2 of which went for touchdowns of 36 and 87 yards.

Bears’ Hall suspended

Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre’ Hall has been suspended for the season opener at Green Bay for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Hall can continue practicing in the preseason and play in the final two preseason games, but will not be allowed to practice during the week prior to the Sept. 9 opener. He’ll miss the first game and can return to practice Sept. 10. It’s the first violation for Hall. A fourth-round draft pick in 2016 from Northern Iowa, Hall has played in 10 NFL games and is currently in a battle for a roster spot.

Seahawks release Ryan

The Seattle Seahawks have released punter Jon Ryan, who had been the longest-tenured member of the team. Ryan posted a lengthy goodbye to the Seahawks and their fans on social media Monday morning. “I never wanted this day to come, but knew it would someday,” Ryan wrote. Ryan was among the most popular Seahawks players for his skill as a punter and his personality off the field. He played for three head coaches in Seattle, starting with Mike Holmgren in 2008, Jim Mora in 2009 and the past eight seasons under Pete Carroll. Ryan is also responsible for one of the most important touchdowns in franchise history, throwing a TD pass on a trick play in the 2014 NFC Championship Game that helped Seattle reach its second consecutive Super Bowl. Ryan’s time in Seattle appeared to be up when Michael Dickson was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

Ohio St. sets Meyer meeting

Ohio State trustees have set a private Wednesday meeting to talk about the future of football Coach Urban Meyer. Meyer has been the subject of an investigation into the handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach. The university said that fact-finders were briefing the board Monday. Then the panel will convene in a public session on Wednesday morning before going behind closed doors to discuss the next steps. President Michael V. Drake will have the final say on whether Meyer keeps his job or faces other consequences. No timetable was given for final resolution of the matter, which has overshadowed the team’s preparation for the 2018 season that begins Sept. 1. The trustees hired an outside law firm for $500,000 to do the investigation, which took two weeks.

Michigan turns to Patterson

No. 14 Michigan will start quarterback Shea Patterson in the season opener at No. 12 Notre Dame. Coach Jim Harbaugh made the announcement Monday. He had earlier said Patterson was simply one of four quarterbacks competing to take the first snap, along with Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton. Most expected the decision to start the experienced Patterson, who appealed to the NCAA to play this season after transferring from Mississippi. He threw for 3,000-plus yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 10 starts at Ole Miss. Peters started four games last season with uneven results. McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman, and Milton, a true freshman, haven’t taken a snap in college.

Allen to start for Bills

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is getting his chance to secure the starting job in Buffalo’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Allen will make his first start of the preseason in a home game against the Bengals, the team announced on its Twitter account. The move comes after Allen worked with the first-string offense in practice earlier in the day and while he’s been involved in an offseason-long three-way competition for the starting job. Allen has gone a combined 18 of 32 for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns in a little over three-plus quarters of preseason action. Buffalo traded up five draft spots to select the 22-year-old with the No. 7 pick in the draft out of Wyoming.

TENNIS

Top-ranked Halep withdraws

Top-ranked Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Connecticut Open, citing a sore right Achilles tendon. The Romanian was scheduled to play Tuesday in New Haven, but says in a statement her Achilles is sore from “two weeks of many matches and I need to recover in time for the U.S. Open.” Halep won the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Aug. 12 and advanced to the finals in Cincinnati, losing in three sets Sunday to Kiki Bertens at the Western & Southern Open. The New Haven tournament also lost American CoCo Vandeweghe to injury. She withdrew Sunday with a sore right ankle while leading in the third set of her firstround match with Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia. Fourth seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic lost Monday to Ekatereina Makarova of Russia 6-1, 6-3.

No U.S. Open for Tsonga

Former top-10 player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has pulled out of the U.S. Open because of an injured left knee. The Frenchman’s withdrawal was announced Monday by the U.S. Tennis Association. He’ll be replaced in the field by James Duckworth of Australia. It’s the third consecutive Grand Slam tournament Tsonga will miss. Tsonga has played only six matches in 2018, competing most recently at a tournament in France in February. He has been ranked as high as No. 5 but is currently 64th. Tsonga was the runner-up at the 2008 Australian Open. Other players who have withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of injury include Elena Vesnina of Russia, CiCi Bellis of the United States and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia.