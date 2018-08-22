Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Breaking: Authorities: Democrat-Gazette carrier shot, carjacked while delivering newspaper
Today's Paper Latest stories Wally Hall Obits Helicopter crash video Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Action! Cinema Society hosts four-day Filmland festival Today at 12:11 p.m. 0comments

Arkansas Cinema Society’s four-day Filmland celebration of Arkansas film and the film industry takes places Thursday-Sunday at Little Rock’s Ron Robinson Theater, according to the Weekend Ten in Thursday’s Style section.

Find out more about the film festival, as well as other weekend events like Pawty by the Pool for pets in Little Rock, the Fayetteville Roots Festival and the final weekend for El Dorado’s Murphy USA Summer Concert Series this season, featuring William Michael Morgan and Rascal Flatts.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Injury halts work at Razorback Stadium; man alert, believed to have touched 'hot wire,' cops say
by Jaime Adame
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
by The Associated Press
Police identify officer hit by vehicle at west Little Rock shopping center
by Jaime Dunaway
Aftershock hits Venezuela after biggest quake since 1900
by The Associated Press
Central Arkansas grocery store robbed at gunpoint, employee tells police
by Jillian Kremer
ADVERTISEMENT