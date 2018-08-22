Sections
Arkansas attorney general releases records from agency work by The Associated Press | Today at 5:27 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' attorney general has released the remainder of her personnel record from her work at a state agency, including a form that she says incorrectly states she was discharged from the job for gross misconduct.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Wednesday released the eight additional pages from her work as an attorney for the Department of Human Services in 2006 and 2007. A state judge Monday ordered DHS to release the documents, but has not issued a written order enforcing that ruling.

Rutledge resigned from DHS in December 2007 to work on former Gov. Mike Huckabee's campaign. The documents include a form when she applied for unemployment benefits in 2009 in Washington that states she was discharged from DHS for gross misconduct. Rutledge is a Republican seeking re-election.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

