Authorities said they have arrested a Fayetteville couple weeks after a woman posed as a deputy from California and got her boyfriend out of an Arkansas jail.

Maxine Feldstein, 30, was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of forgery, accomplice to escape and criminal impersonation. Her 23-year-old boyfriend, Nicholas Lowe, was arrested on an escape charge, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Both had been arrested July 14 and taken to the Washington County jail, court documents show. Feldstein was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and bonded out the next day. Authorities said Lowe had a hold from the Ventura County sheriff's office in California for a false impersonation charge.

Feldstein called the jail July 27 and identified herself as "Deputy Kershaw with the Ventura County sheriff's office," the affidavit states. According to the document, she told the deputy on duty she sent a fax to release the hold on Lowe.

The deputy said he hadn't received the fax and gave his email address, to which Feldstein sent an "authentic looking form" releasing Ventura County's hold, authorities noted.

A deputy from Ventura County called two days later saying he was on the way to pick up Lowe, court documents state, but Lowe already had been released.

Washington County deputies reviewed video of a jail visit and saw Lowe tell Feldstein to pose as a Ventura County deputy and what to say, according to the affidavit.

Kelly Cantrell, spokeswoman for the Washington County sheriff's office, said the agency is considering the best way to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"There is a procedure to ensure requests are legitimate, and that hasn't changed," Cantrell said.

Feldstein and Lowe were being held Wednesday at the Washington County jail in lieu of $16,500 and $15,000 bonds, respectively.