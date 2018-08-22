A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a van near a Northwest Arkansas fast-food eatery Tuesday night, police said.

According to a news release from the Springdale Police Department, officers were called to 4374 W. Sunset Ave., the listed address for Braum's Ice Cream & Burger Restaurant, shortly before 10 p.m.

When they arrived, authorities found a while man in his 60s who was hit by a Honda Odyssey that had been traveling west on Sunset, the release states. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the van's driver as 72-year-old James McIntyre. The crash is still under investigation, but McIntyre is not expected to face charges, authorities said.

At least 305 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.