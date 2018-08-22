Britain's top diplomat on Tuesday praised President Donald Trump for increasingly strong sanctions against Russia and called on Europeans to match his efforts, whether in response to election interference, the annexation of Crimea or a nerve agent attack in England last spring.

Russia's "aggressive and malign behavior undermines the international order that keeps us safe," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Tuesday in a speech at the U.S. Institute of Peace. "Of course we must engage with Moscow, but we must also be blunt. Russia's foreign policy under President [Vladimir] Putin has made the world a more dangerous place."

Trump has a "very different style of politics," including his prolific use of social media, and has engaged in dialogue with the Russian leader, Hunt said. But "I think it's very important to look at what [Trump] does as well as what he says," Hunt said.

"What you see is an approach to foreign policy that is ... absolutely focused on upholding the international order," Hunt said. "If you look at his actions, he's actually willing to be very tough, tougher in fact that many of his predecessors."

While Trump's outreach toward Putin has raised bipartisan concerns in the U.S., Hunt's assessment echoes the administration's own emphasis on deeds rather than words. It comes at a time when Britain, after passage of a 2016 referendum calling for withdrawal from the European Union, is seeking reassurance in closer trade relations with the United States.

Asked Monday whether he would consider lifting a variety of current sanctions against Russia, Trump said: "No. I haven't thought about it. But no, I'm not considering it at all."

"I would consider it if they do something that would be good for us," he said in an interview with Reuters. But "we have a lot of things we can do good for each other," he said, mentioning Syria and Ukraine without elaboration.

Trump said Putin "never brought up" the sanctions issue during a two-hour meeting the two leaders had without aides last month in Helsinki.

Hunt pointed to the administration's expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats to punish Moscow for its use of a military-grade nerve agent in an unsuccessful attempt to murder Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy living in Salisbury, England, with his daughter. The United States, he said, acted even before the rest of Europe, he said.

"Today the United Kingdom asks its allies to go further by calling on the European Union to ensure its sanctions against Russia are comprehensive, and that we truly stand shoulder to shoulder with the U.S.," Hunt said. "That means calling out and responding to transgressions with one voice wherever and whenever they occur, from the streets of Salisbury to the heart of Crimea," which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine.

While all 28 members of the EU joining to condemn the Salisbury attack, some members -- including right-wing governments in Italy and Greece -- have called for Europe to develop closer relations with Russia rather than pushing it away.

Russia has denied involvement in the Salisbury attack, which Sergei and Yulia Skripal survived. Another victim, Dawn Sturgess, later died after handling a perfume bottle that British investigators said held residue of the Russian nerve agent known as Novichok.

This week, Trump is due to impose additional sanctions, mandated under a 1991 law to punish the use of chemical and biological weapons, followed by even harsher measures within 90 days if Russia does not acknowledge and destroy such weapons and allow international inspections.

Responding to Hunt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that "our British colleagues have pretty high self-esteem." Despite Britain's plans to leave the European Union, Lavrov said at a news conference in Sochi, it was "trying to dictate foreign policy to the EU."

"Now it turns out that London wants to dictate foreign policy with regard to Russia to Washington, as well," he said.

The visit by Hunt, who served for many years as Britain's health minister, is his first since becoming foreign secretary in July. He replaced Boris Johnson, a hard-liner who resigned in anger over the soft, pro-business strategy pursued by Prime Minister Theresa May in leaving the European Union.

Information for this article was contributed by John Hudson, Carol Morello, William Booth, Karla Adam and Natalia Abbakumova of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/Michel Euler

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives for a meeting with France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris, France, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

A Section on 08/22/2018