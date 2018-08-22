Broken water main closes North University lanes in Little Rock

A busted water main blocked off both southbound lanes of North University Avenue on Wednesday, pouring thousands of gallons of water down a busy intersection.

Central Arkansas Water public affairs director Doug Shackelford said crews would likely work overnight Wednesday to fix the break, though the rivers of water did severe damage to parts of the roadway that will likely take longer to repair.

Shackelford said the break happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, though the cause is not yet known.

Around 10 foremen and crew members were turning off nearby valves to the affected area, which Shackelford said will stop water running to the area and allow crews to begin tearing up the road to see where the break originated.

If only a portion of the pipe is broken, Shackelford said a crew of three people could replace the rupture and use temporary cold patches to repair part of the roadway.

Shackelford had no immediate estimate of how long the repair will take, though he said the crews will work through the night at a minimum.

