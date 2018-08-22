Arkansas driver who hit daycare teacher, stroller with 4 children inside wasn't intoxicated, reports show

Reports released Wednesday show that a driver who struck a daycare teacher and a stroller with four children inside did not have any controlled substances or intoxicants in his system at the time of the collision.

As a result, Jimmy Lothes will not be criminally charged, although he was cited in charges of careless and prohibited driving and driving left of center, according to a report from the Pea Ridge Police Department.

The 66-year-old told authorities he fell asleep in the crash that occurred July 11 in the 300 block of Hallack Lane in Pea Ridge.

A crash report states that the Pea Ridge man hit a daycare worker pushing a stroller carrying four children all 2 years old or younger. Another employee of Northwest Arkansas Early Head Start was able to get a second stroller carrying four children out of the way, she told police.

A 35-year-old teacher and two children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.