Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Wally Hall Obits Helicopter crash video Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arkansas driver who hit daycare teacher, stroller with 4 children inside wasn't intoxicated, reports show by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 5:59 p.m. 0comments

Reports released Wednesday show that a driver who struck a daycare teacher and a stroller with four children inside did not have any controlled substances or intoxicants in his system at the time of the collision.

As a result, Jimmy Lothes will not be criminally charged, although he was cited in charges of careless and prohibited driving and driving left of center, according to a report from the Pea Ridge Police Department.

The 66-year-old told authorities he fell asleep in the crash that occurred July 11 in the 300 block of Hallack Lane in Pea Ridge.

A crash report states that the Pea Ridge man hit a daycare worker pushing a stroller carrying four children all 2 years old or younger. Another employee of Northwest Arkansas Early Head Start was able to get a second stroller carrying four children out of the way, she told police.

A 35-year-old teacher and two children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

What Joe Craddock and John Chavis said after Wednesday's practice
by Scottie Bordelon
19-year-old Arkansan arrested on attempted terrorism charge, police say
by Jaime Dunaway
Arkansas attorney general releases records from agency work
by John Moritz
New York state subpoenas Cohen in Trump Foundation probe
by The Associated Press
Arkansas driver who hit daycare teacher, stroller with 4 children inside wasn't intoxicated, reports show
by Jaime Dunaway
ADVERTISEMENT