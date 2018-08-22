Effort to revive popular restaurant in west Little Rock stalled indefinitely after sewage leak

David Whitt, co-owner of Pasta J’s West, in the Pinnacle Creek shopping center, 14810 Cantrell Road at Taylor Loop Road, Little Rock, says a June 27 sewage leak in the shopping center is what has forced the closure of his restaurant for an indefinite period, and also indefinitely delayed its conversion to The Villa West.

“We’ve been through hell and back,” Whitt said Wednesday. “For the third time in two years, we got flooded with sewer water for 14 hours. We had to gut the restaurant; everything was contaminated.” Estimate on the damage, he said, is $159,000; “the clean-up alone was $56,000.” He says they have gotten little help from property owner Rees Commercial, which is also the leasing company. Rees Commercial owner John Rees did not return a phone call and an email seeking comment and clarification.

The “black water” flood felled the business while Whitt and co-owner Tracye Thomason were planning to convert it into a revival of once-popular Italian restaurant The Villa, using Villa owner Ken Shivey’s recipes and bringing back many of the Villa’s dishes, appetizers and side items.

Whitt said as of now, they have no viable options — they can’t reopen in the current space, and they can’t afford to start from scratch in another location. “We’re stuck; we don’t know what to do,” he said.

Whitt and Thomsaon had announced in June that they had reached an agreement with Shivey to revive The Villa, the final location of which, in a shopping center at West Markham Street and Bowman Road, closed in October 2012. Pasta J’s West had been scheduled to close in early July, in part so former Villa cooks could train the kitchen staff, and partially for renovation. It was scheduled to reopen as The Villa West on or about Aug. 1.