Foe slams Rutledge on transparency

Democratic attorney general candidate Mike Lee pounced Tuesday at the opportunity presented by a judge ordering the release of some of Leslie Rutledge's long-redacted personnel files, with Lee saying the Republican incumbent lacked transparency.

"What we do know is bad enough," Lee said of Rutledge's record from her year spent working at the Department of Human Services. "'Gross misconduct' and 'do-not-rehire,' it's out there."

Rutledge worked as an attorney in the Division of Children and Family Services between October 2006 and December 2007, when she left to work on the presidential campaign of former Gov. Mike Huckabee. After she left, her personnel file was amended to say she had been terminated for gross misconduct instead of stating that she had resigned voluntarily.

Emails between her supervisors at the time also show that Rutledge was placed on a "do-not-rehire" list, though the reason for either that or the gross misconduct designation remains unknown.

Rutledge, a Republican, was first elected attorney general in 2014. She is seeking a second four-term.

A staff member for the Democratic Party of Arkansas filed suit Aug. 10 for a complete copy of Rutledge's personnel file. On Monday, a Pulaski County circuit judge ordered that eight additional pages from the file be released, pending his signature on an official written ruling.

In a series of statements released Monday night, Rutledge called the lawsuit "an ongoing attempt by the desperate Democrats to rehash old news in an attempt to prop up their failed candidate." She also castigated the judge as a "liberal" and then accused reporters of "misreporting the facts" regarding a document the judge had said related to an unemployment claim that Rutledge made after leaving the Department of Human Services.

In her second of three statements, Rutledge said she did not file for unemployment benefits when she left her state job. But then her campaign issued a third statement saying she had filed for unemployment more than a year later, in 2009, after she was laid off from her job at the National Republican Congressional Committee in Washington, D.C., in a post-election downsizing.

"Apparently, the DC government sent something to DHS and others to verify employment for previous years and DHS sent back a form ... stating incorrectly that I was discharged because those former supervisors had it coded that way after I left," Rutledge said in her final statement Monday.

The form sent back by the Human Services Department is one of eight additional pages that Circuit Judge Timothy Fox ordered released.

Lee, responding Tuesday to Rutledge's statements, accused the attorney general of casting the release of her records as "political" in order to discredit them.

"The voters really do need to know this info, whether it's about me or whether it's about General Rutledge," said Lee, a former toy regulator at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. A public-records request for Lee's personnel record is pending with the federal government.

Rutledge declined a request for an interview Tuesday.

Meanwhile Tuesday, Chris Burks, an attorney for the Democratic Party of Arkansas, said he was pursuing Fox's signature to prompt the release of Rutledge's records as soon as possible.

After delivering his ruling from the bench Monday, Fox tasked Burks with drafting a formal written order, getting it reviewed by the Human Services Department's attorneys, and taking it back for Fox's signature. Burks said he wrote the order and sent it to the agency's attorneys Tuesday morning but had not received a reply by the close of business. This prompted Burks to send it directly to the judge.

"I have concerns that DHS may be trying to delay entry of the written order so that there may be an appeal," Burks said.

A spokesman for the department, Amy Webb, confirmed late Tuesday that the agency's attorneys had received Burks' draft order and were reviewing it.

"Judge Fox said that we'd have a reasonable amount of time to respond, and we don't think just a few hours is reasonable," Webb said in an email. She added that the agency is still considering whether to appeal.

A spokesman for Rutledge's campaign said Tuesday that the attorney general is weighing whether to have her personal attorneys intervene in the case and mount an appeal.

Because the Department of Human Services is the keeper of Rutledge's records from her time as an attorney there, the lawsuit names Human Services Director Cindy Gillespie as a defendant, but not Rutledge.

Fifty-one pages of Rutledge's personnel file were released when she first ran for attorney general in 2014. At the time, she said she would not voluntarily disclose the rest of the record because she had not seen it and therefore could not verify the accuracy of its contents.

According to public records disclosed Tuesday by the department, Rutledge has not requested to review her personnel file since her current campaign began. She has said attempts by political opponents to review her personnel files are "vindictive" and a distraction from her record as attorney general.

