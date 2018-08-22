Sections
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday's edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics and news tips to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com.

Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.

Sports on 08/22/2018

