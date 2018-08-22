Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home of attacker searched in Spain by The Associated Press | Today at 3:53 a.m. 0comments

MADRID — Police haven’t found any guns or explosives in the house of a man who attacked police officers with a knife in Barcelona before being shot dead, a senior official in Spain’s Catalonia region said Tuesday.

Authorities are investigating whether the suspect in Monday’s attack at the police station on the outskirts of Barcelona had links to terror groups, Catalan Interior Minister Miquel Buch said.

He told Catalan public radio that “as things stand” terrorism can’t be ruled out as a motive for the attack. Officials haven’t identified the dead man.

The investigation by police and intelligence services could last weeks, and the motive may not emerge until it’s concluded, Buch said in Catalan, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

Police were analyzing evidence collected during the house search.

Catalan police chief Andreu Joan Martinez said Tuesday that the officer who shot the attacker acted in a “proportionate, adequate” way, considering the “extremely serious situation” she faced.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Manafort guilty on 8 of 18 charges
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Trump-linked Cohen admits guilt
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Keep insurance fee high, panelists say
by Andy Davis
Foe slams Rutledge on transparency
by John Moritz
EPA plan aims to ease coal plants' CO2 curbs
by DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
ADVERTISEMENT