MADRID — Police haven’t found any guns or explosives in the house of a man who attacked police officers with a knife in Barcelona before being shot dead, a senior official in Spain’s Catalonia region said Tuesday.

Authorities are investigating whether the suspect in Monday’s attack at the police station on the outskirts of Barcelona had links to terror groups, Catalan Interior Minister Miquel Buch said.

He told Catalan public radio that “as things stand” terrorism can’t be ruled out as a motive for the attack. Officials haven’t identified the dead man.

The investigation by police and intelligence services could last weeks, and the motive may not emerge until it’s concluded, Buch said in Catalan, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

Police were analyzing evidence collected during the house search.

Catalan police chief Andreu Joan Martinez said Tuesday that the officer who shot the attacker acted in a “proportionate, adequate” way, considering the “extremely serious situation” she faced.