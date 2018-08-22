Sections
Indiana confirms game at Arkansas by Bob Holt | Today at 2:34 a.m. 0comments

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Indiana men's basketball team this season will play a road games against the Arkansas Razorbacks for the first time.

A CBS report earlier this summer that the Hoosiers will play the University of Arkansas in Walton Arena on Nov. 18 was confirmed Tuesday when Indiana announced its 2018-19 schedule.

The game will be played the Sunday after the Razorbacks' football game at Mississippi State. No tipoff time for the Arkansas-Indiana game or which network will televise it were announced.

Arkansas and Indiana have played twice previously, with the Hoosiers winning 75-50 in Bloomington, Ind., during the 1949-50 season, and the Razorbacks winning 86-72 in Raleigh, N.C., in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in 2008.

The Razorbacks will play at Indiana during the 2019-20 season.

Austin Peay also will play at Arkansas this season on Dec. 28 at Walton Arena, according to the Governors' schedule released Tuesday. Arkansas is 3-0 against Austin Peay with a 99-62 victory on Dec. 3, 2016, in the most recent meeting.

Arkansas hasn't announced its nonconference schedule, but games the Razorbacks are known to be playing include:

-- Nov. 9 vs. Texas in El Paso, Texas

-- Nov. 12 California-Davis

-- Nov. 18 Indiana

-- Nov. 21 Montana State

-- Nov. 23 Texas-Arlington

-- Dec. 5 at Colorado State

-- Dec. 22 Texas State

-- Dec. 28 Austin Peay

-- Jan. 26 at Texas Tech

Note: Arkansas will play at home against Western Kentucky, but a date hasn't been announced.

Sports on 08/22/2018

Print Headline: Indiana confirms game at Arkansas

