FAYETTEVILLE -- The Indiana men's basketball team this season will play a road games against the Arkansas Razorbacks for the first time.
A CBS report earlier this summer that the Hoosiers will play the University of Arkansas in Walton Arena on Nov. 18 was confirmed Tuesday when Indiana announced its 2018-19 schedule.
The game will be played the Sunday after the Razorbacks' football game at Mississippi State. No tipoff time for the Arkansas-Indiana game or which network will televise it were announced.
Arkansas and Indiana have played twice previously, with the Hoosiers winning 75-50 in Bloomington, Ind., during the 1949-50 season, and the Razorbacks winning 86-72 in Raleigh, N.C., in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in 2008.
The Razorbacks will play at Indiana during the 2019-20 season.
Austin Peay also will play at Arkansas this season on Dec. 28 at Walton Arena, according to the Governors' schedule released Tuesday. Arkansas is 3-0 against Austin Peay with a 99-62 victory on Dec. 3, 2016, in the most recent meeting.
Arkansas hasn't announced its nonconference schedule, but games the Razorbacks are known to be playing include:
-- Nov. 9 vs. Texas in El Paso, Texas
-- Nov. 12 California-Davis
-- Nov. 18 Indiana
-- Nov. 21 Montana State
-- Nov. 23 Texas-Arlington
-- Dec. 5 at Colorado State
-- Dec. 22 Texas State
-- Dec. 28 Austin Peay
-- Jan. 26 at Texas Tech
Note: Arkansas will play at home against Western Kentucky, but a date hasn't been announced.
Sports on 08/22/2018
