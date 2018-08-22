Injury halts work at Razorback Stadium; man alert, believed to have touched 'hot wire,' cops say

FAYETTEVILLE — An injury to a worker halted construction this morning at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville police officer said.

The unidentified man was “alert” and breathing when taken by ambulance to Washington Regional Medical Center, said David Robertson, a detective with the university’s police department. Robertson declined to provide further information about the man’s condition.

The injury took place as the man stood on a ladder while doing ceiling work on the third-floor lobby of what will be the rebuilt Frank Broyles Athletic Center, Robertson said.

“I believe he touched a hot wire,” Robertson said. “He was thrown off the ladder, caught by another individual.”

Workers at the site called for help at 10:50 a.m., according to Robertson and online dispatch logs. Robertson said an elevator was used to help take the man to the ambulance. He was loaded into an ambulance at about 11:15 a.m.

CDI Contractors halted work in Frank Broyles Athletic Center, located near the north end of the stadium, to investigate further, Robertson said. He said work was continuing elsewhere in the stadium, and it will be up to the construction company to decide when work resumes.

The estimated $160 million stadium renovation project is considered the most expensive ever on the Fayetteville campus, with the stadium expected to open by Sept. 1, the date of the Razorbacks first home football game.