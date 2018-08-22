MONTICELLO -- Just as the rain stopped, lightning struck Saturday morning.

The University of Arkansas-Monticello football team was about to begin scrimmaging when the players were sent to their cars for about an hour until the weather cleared.

Arkansas-Monticello at a glance MASCOT Boll Weevils COACH Hud Jackson (23-53) in eighth season LAST SEASON 5-6 OFFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Cole Sears, RB Imani Riley, TE DeAndre Washington DEFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH DB Christian Jefferson, DL Hakim Gray, LB Ja’lon Watts NOTEWORTHY The Boll Weevils were picked in the coaches poll to finish seventh in the Great American Conference. … Last winning season (7-4) occurred in 2008. … Gray (6-4, 270 pounds), a first team All-GAC pick last season, recorded 3.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. … Jefferson (6-1, 180), a second team All-GAC selection last season, had a team-high 79 total tackles and 2 interceptions. He also forced 2 fumbles, had 1 recovered and broke up 5 passes. … North Little Rock’s Juan Day, a transfer from Stephen F. Austin who started his career at the University of Arkansas, is trying to put past knee issues behind him. He is a graduate transfer, after earning a degree in three years at Arkansas. Younger brother Alex Day, also a running back, is a redshirt freshman.

2017 UAM results DATE;OPPONENT;RESULT 9/2;SW OKLAHOMA STATE;L, 20-19 9/9;NW Oklahoma State;W, 37-35 9/16;EAST CENTRAL;W, 49-7 9/23;SE Oklahoma St.;L, 41-21 9/30;Harding;L, 56-46 10/7;ARKANSAS TECH;W, 46-45 10/14;Oklahoma Baptist;W, 64-21 10/21;SOUTHERN NAZARENE;W, 35-23 10/28;at Ouachita Baptist;L, 55-21 11/4;HENDERSON STATE;L, 28-21 11/11;Southern Arkansas;L,51-20 ALL CAPS denotes home game 2018 UAM schedule DATE;OPPONENT;TIME 8/30;SW Oklahoma St.;6 p.m. 9/8;NW OKLAHOMA ST.;6 p.m. 9/15;East Central;6 p.m. 9/22;SE OKLAHOMA ST.;1 p.m. 9/29;HARDING;1 p.m. 10/6;Arkansas Tech;6 p.m. 10/13;Southern Nazarene;1 p.m. 10/20;OKLAHOMA BAPTIST;3 p.m. 10/27;OUACHITA BAPTIST;1 p.m. 11/3;Henderson State;2 p.m. 11/10;SOUTHERN ARKANSAS;1 p.m. ALL CAPS denotes home game Hud Jackson Year by year YEAR;W-L 2011;5-6 2012;1-10 2013;5-6 2014;2-8 2015;1-10 2016;4-7 2017;5-6 7 YRS.;23-53

GAC Preview Second in a series previewing Arkansas teams in the Great American Conference

UAM Coach Hud Jackson didn't plan it that way, but he did like the way the team responded during a two-hour session that included hard hits and spirited banter among players.

"What I did like to see is that we overcame some adversity," Jackson said.

Adversity has been in no short supply for Jackson since arriving at UAM eight years ago, but he is still plugging away, hopeful that this will be the year the Boll Weevils can turn the corner.

Three 5-6 seasons have been the high point in Jackson's first seven seasons, and last season UAM was 5-3 with three games to play.

Good news for the Boll Weevils is the return of quarterback Cole Sears (180-318 passing, 29 touchdowns, 8 interceptions) and running back Imani Riley (123-650 rushing, 4 TDs).

The not-so-good news is that Sears' two top receivers from last season -- Jalen Tolliver (Arizona Cardinals) and Trevon Smith (Memphis, Alliance of American Football) -- took their combined 96 catches for 1,619 yards and 23 touchdowns to professional football.

But Jackson said he'd rather have it this way than trying to replace Sears, who rushed for 404 yards and 7 touchdowns in addition to his passing prowess.

"This way, you get a true evaluation of the skill positions," he said. "It gives them a good chance to show what they've got."

Jackson said seeing former Boll Weevils playing in professional football is a big plus for the program.

"Huge," he said. "Kids always ask the question, 'Coach, can you get to the NFL from here.' When you get a kid that's going to stick, it's amazing what it does. Even if he makes the practice squad."

Tolliver, who caught two passes for 26 yards in Arizona's 20-15 preseason victory over New Orleans on Friday, will be difficult to replace. But Jackson said he feels as if the Boll Weevils are stronger top to bottom, defensively and offensively, than they've been in any of his previous seven seasons.

"The whole key is defense," Jackson said. "Definitely the best defensive line since I've been here. How good our defense plays is going to be the key for us."

The Boll Weevils had to outscore opponents last season, and five times they did. But they ended up averaging 34.5 points while yielding an average of 34.7.

They beat an 8-4 Arkansas Tech team 46-45 in Monticello and lost to national Division II semifinalist Harding 56-46 in Searcy.

"I feel like our guys feel like we're really close," Jackson said. "We were darn close last year, and we have more talent now. I think we've got a better team."

Jackson (23-53 in seven seasons) said he knows the clock is ticking.

"Now, it's time to win, absolutely," he said. "It's time for that. I didn't take the job just to produce good kids who do good things off the field.

"Turning that corner puts the program at another level."

A level it hasn't reached since 2008.

