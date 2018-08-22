Kyle Lewis' three-run home run in the fourth inning was all the scoring the Arkansas Travelers needed in a 3-1 victory at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Tuesday night.

Eric Filia opened the inning with a walk. After Joey Curletta flied out, Dario Pizzano doubled to center to move Filia to third. Lewis took the first pitch from Tulsa starting pitcher Ben Holmes over the left-field wall to give the Travelers a 3-0 lead.

Travelers at a glance ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS WHEN 7:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (2-10, 5.67 ERA); Drillers: RHP Dustin May (0-1, 4.02 ERA) TICKETS $12 box seats, $8 reserved, $6 general admission. PROMOTIONS $1 hot dogs and hot dog eating contest. $3 discount coupons at participating AT&T stores. $3 off general admission with college ID. THE WEEK AHEAD TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m. THURSDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m. MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. TUESDAY at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Tulsa scored in the sixth inning when Gavin Lux led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch by Arkansas starting pitcher Williams Perez, and scored on Keibert Ruiz's sacrifice fly.

Perez (6-1) picked up the victory, allowing 1 run on 4 hits in 7 innings with 7 strikeouts and no walks. David McKay struck out the side in the ninth, working around a leadoff single by Drew Jackson to get his first save of the season.

Holmes (1-2) took the loss for Tulsa, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits in 6 innings with 6 strikeouts and 4 walks.

Lux was the only player from either team to have multiple hits. Tulsa had five hits and left four runners on base. Arkansas had four hits with two going for extra bases. The Travelers left five runners on.

