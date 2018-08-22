What Joe Craddock and John Chavis said after Wednesday's practice

John Chavis

– Yesterday wasn't bad progress-wise. Today was better. Tackling, tracking and simulating tackling was much better today.

– Chavis said he hopes to get Randy Ramsey back in a day or two. Him being out is giving other players a chance to get reps. You don't like to have a player out of the lineup, but it creates opportunity.

– First two years at Texas A&M, Chavis was in the box. The last year, he was on the field because there were some issues. Chavis said he will be in the box this year.

– We saw some things in the scrimmage we can work on. Chavis said he won't talk about how guys graded out, but there's been some improvement. Dee Walker has missed some time, but he's back out there. Before he missed, he was doing well. It allowed Bumper Pool to move over to the weak side. He feels good with the numbers in terms of depth.

– Chavis said he thinks they can play five defensive tackles and 5-6 defensive ends. He feels good about four cornerbacks.

– Chavis is familiar with most of Dre Greenlaw's story. He's had the right people in his life. He's really grown as a man and a football player. He's a mature young man, he said.

Joe Craddock

– Yesterday wasn't real good, probably one of the worst days they've had since they've been here. Had to grab a couple of guys' attention and reel them back in. He's proud of the way the guys responded. Team had one of its better days today.

– They're in full game prep mode for Eastern Illinois right now.

– Craddock said he knew the quarterback decision was going to be a hard one from the beginning. They all deserve an opportunity based on their work ethic. The staff has had a lot of conversations about it. There's a lot that goes into it.

– Kirby Adcock has been getting some reps at left guard, and he's gotten a lot more confidence. He's done a good job at this point and looks a lot different physically.

– There's a lot of guys at receiver doing some good things. Mike Woods had a good day. He made some plays early in practice, and La'Michael Pettway did the same. Guys are going to have to step up and prove they're too valuable to keep off the bus.