Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Wally Hall Obits Helicopter crash video Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lotsa Pasta: Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta by The Associated Press | Today at 10:10 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption This undated photo provided by Olive Garden shows their new annual pasta pass, top, and their eight weeks of unlimited access pasta pass. The passes go on sale starting at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at www.PastaPass.com. (Olive Garden via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Olive Garden customers who can't get enough pasta have a chance to enjoy unlimited servings for a year.

The restaurant chain is offering its first annual pasta pass as part of its never ending pasta bowl promotion. The pass is available to 1,000 customers who pay $300.

The 52-week pass goes on sale along with 23,000 passes that offer eight weeks of unlimited access for $100 starting at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday at www.PastaPass.com. Olive Garden says 22,000 pasta passes were claimed instantaneously last year.

Olive Garden's executive vice president of marketing, Jennifer Arguello, says the annual pass was added after customers made it clear eight weeks was not enough.

The eight-week pass can be used from Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

LATEST: Trump downplays Michael Cohen's guilty plea
by The Associated Press
Study underway on possible Cold War museum in Arkansas
by The Associated Press
Police: Missing 90-year-old woman found dead in Arkansas crash; husband hurt
by Brandon Riddle
WATCH: Little Rock police release video footage of helicopter crash that injured ex-officer
by Jaime Dunaway
Manafort guilty on 8 of 18 charges
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
ADVERTISEMENT