A Little Rock police officer was seriously injured Tuesday after a suspect struck him with her vehicle, authorities said.

An officer responded to a suspicious person call at 4:51 p.m. at the Promenade at Chenal mall, spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said. On arrival, he found that multiple women were attempting to shoplift from the Justice clothing store, but when the officer approached them, Ford said, the women ran to their vehicle and attempted to flee.

The car struck the officer, said Ford, who added that he didn't know if the vehicle was moving forward or backward when it hit the officer.

The suspects fled, Ford said. Police did not release a description of the vehicle Tuesday evening.

Ford said an ambulance took the officer to a local hospital, but he declined to say which hospital or give the identity of the officer until family had been notified.

Ford said police do not how many people were involved, though investigators know it was more than one female.

A black purse with gold trimmings was left in the middle of the street between brightly lit clothing stores in the mall. Nearby sat a piece of debris that Ford said officers suspect broke off from the suspects' vehicle.

Investigators believe the purse belonged to one of the women, though Ford said that has not been confirmed.

More than a dozen patrol officers and investigators set up a perimeter around the block where the purse and debris sat, which was just a dozen yards away from the Justice store and directly in front of a Victoria's Secret.

Ford said homicide investigators respond to all officer-involved incidents.

Investigators were checking if security video was available to determine whether the driver intentionally struck the officer, Ford said.

The Promenade mall is in northwest Little Rock just off Chenal Parkway.

