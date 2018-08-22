An 47-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle overturned Tuesday afternoon off a west Arkansas highway, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 1:50 p.m. in Johnson County on Arkansas 123, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say Lamar resident Ronald G. Ritchie was driving south when his southbound Harley-Davidson traveled off the highway and overturned.

The weather was listed as clear, and the highway was described as dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 305 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.