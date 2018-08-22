Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Wally Hall Obits Helicopter crash video Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
47-year-old Arkansas man killed after motorcycle overturns by Brandon Riddle | Today at 5:04 p.m. 0comments

An 47-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle overturned Tuesday afternoon off a west Arkansas highway, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 1:50 p.m. in Johnson County on Arkansas 123, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say Lamar resident Ronald G. Ritchie was driving south when his southbound Harley-Davidson traveled off the highway and overturned.

The weather was listed as clear, and the highway was described as dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 305 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Hack thwarted on Democratic National Committee voter data
by The Associated Press
Trump lashes out at his former lawyer after guilty plea
by The Associated Press
Arkansas attorney general releases records from agency work
by The Associated Press
Central Arkansas cab driver shot in fight with customer, authorities say
by Jaime Dunaway
Approaching hurricane sends people in Hawaii hurrying to buy supplies
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT