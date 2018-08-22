Looking over the 700 people who came to hear University of Arkansas head football Coach Chad Morris speak Monday, there seemed to be complete interest, but it wasn't what was expected.

Since jumping from SMU to the UA, Morris has been a ball of energy. Like he'd just killed five energy drinks.

If he had jumped on top of the microphone and started singing the Arkansas fight song, or Roger Scott's "Full Tilt Boogie", no one would have been surprised.

If Morris' blood pressure was as high as his energy and enthusiasm levels, he'd be coaching from a hospital bed.

It wasn't that he was subdued Monday. It was more that he was willing to open up his life and give a true, authentic look into his heart and soul.

That's rare these days, especially for a coach who will invite parents and former players to scrimmages but not the fans and media. Of course, for now that's the norm. Social media has changed the mode of operation, and coaches are deathly afraid that a blocking scheme or specific play might be found out by an opponent in advance.

That's understandable, but you can bet your grandma's cornbread recipe that every coach in the SEC already knows more about Morris' offense than the fans or media.

Anyway, Morris was entertaining, almost compelling, as he gave a Reader's Digest version of his life, his work ethic and his burning desire to make a difference in young people's lives. And to win football games.

Those who came to the Little Rock Touchdown Club luncheon to hear about the quarterback competition, which running back is going to start or how many games he expects to win might have been disappointed.

Morris stayed away from those subjects, and not because he would reveal something to an opponent.

On Monday, Morris still didn't know the identity of his starting quarterback -- only that five guys are in the hunt, including two who were playing high school football this time last year.

It also was wise of Morris not to build false hope about this team. What he did promise was 100 percent effort and continued improvement as the season plays out.

What Morris didn't say was he took over a program that wasn't as good as it should have been.

He didn't mention that players were overweight and out of shape. Nor did he say anything about the overall lack of SEC talent.

There is some, just not enough.

In the five recruiting seasons before Morris was hired, the Hogs averaged what would seem, at least on paper, a respectable 25th in the nation in recruiting.

The best rated class in the past five years was 2015, when the Hogs ranked No. 22 in the nation. How good was that? It was the 11th best in the SEC.

If Morris signs every current commitment to the 2019 class, plus a few more because he has seven more scholarships to offer, the Razorbacks could jump up to No. 17 in the nation. Or seventh best in the SEC.

The good news is Morris knows how to improve on that. Keep players like Treylon Burks, Zach Williams and every other four- or five-star homegrown product at home. Cherry-pick other states, and go deep in the heart of Texas.

Yet, it starts at home. Morris doesn't care if you are a tight end or a defensive tackle, he wants you. And you don't have to fit some metric guideline.

Morris didn't have to share his recruiting philosophy with a standing-room only crowd Monday, but he did share some of his heart and soul.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sports on 08/22/2018